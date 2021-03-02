When the Supreme Court asked the rape accused if he was willing to marry the minor he raped, actor Taapsee Pannu asked back: “Did someone ask the girl this question?” The news of SC giving protection to the public servant who was accused of raping a minor in Maharashtra spread like wildfire. On Monday, several prominent faces from the industry took to Twitter to comment on the issue. Taapsee, who seemed visibly agitated by the question that was posed to the raped accused, wrote in a tweet: “Did someone ask the girl this question? If she wants to marry her rapist !!!??? Is that a question !!!??? This is the solution or a punishment? Plain simple DISGUST!” (sic) Also Read - Haryana Shocker: 17-Year-Old Girl Drugged, Gangraped By 5 Men; 3 Accused Arrested so Far

One of the most popular photographers in the country, Atul Kasbekar added that he is unable to see the ‘marriage’ as the solution. “I honestly cannot fathom this warped form of ‘justice’. Whatsoever Who can possibly have any logic as to how this can be any sort of solution?” he wrote on Twitter.

I honestly cannot fathom this warped form of ‘justice’

Whatsoever

Who can possibly have any logic as to how this can be any sort of solution? https://t.co/2pXKpLSmbz — atul kasbekar (@atulkasbekar) March 1, 2021

All about the case and the Supreme Court’s piece of advice:

A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde was hearing a plea filed by the accused who is serving as a technician in Maharashtra State Electricity Production Company Ltd and has moved the apex court against the Bombay High Court February 5 order which had cancelled the anticipatory bail granted to him in the case. When the hearing commenced, the bench also comprising Justices A S Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian, asked the accused? “Are you willing to marry her? If you are willing to marry her then we can consider it, otherwise, you will go to jail,” observed the bench adding, “We are not forcing you to marry.” After taking instructions on the query posed by the bench, the counsel appearing for the petitioner said the accused was initially willing to marry the girl but she had refused and now he was married to someone else.

As the counsel said that the accused is a public servant, the bench said, “You should have thought this before seducing and raping the girl. You knew that you are a government servant.” The counsel said that charges in the case are yet to be framed. “You apply for regular bail. We will stay arrest,” the bench said. The apex court granted the accused protection from arrest for four weeks. Counsel appearing for the petitioner prays for withdrawal of this petition with liberty to apply for regular bail within a period of four weeks from today. Prayer is allowed. However, the petitioner shall not be arrested till then. Accordingly, the special leave petition is dismissed as withdrawn with the liberty aforesaid,? the bench said in its order.

The top court was hearing a plea filed by the accused against the Bombay High Court’s February 5 order cancelling the anticipatory bail granted to him by the trial court in January last year. He has also been accused of offences punishable under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

In his plea filed in the top court, he has referred to the Maharashtra Civil Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules 1979 and said it pointed out that if a government servant is detained in police custody under criminal charges for a period of 48 hours, then he shall be deemed to have been placed under suspension by an order of appointing authority.

It was alleged that the man had repeatedly raped the girl since she was in ninth standard and threatened her also.

The plea said that when the girl and her mother reached the police station to lodge a complaint, the mother of the petitioner requested them not to do so and said she was ready to make the girl her daughter-in-law.

It said when the girl turned 18 in June 2018, the petitioner’s mother refused for the marriage after which a complaint was lodged. The man had filed an anticipatory bail application in the trial court apprehending arrest. The trial court in January 2020 had granted him anticipatory bail and also directed him to attend the police station every Saturday and Sunday till the filing of the charge sheet. The complainant later moved the high court seeking cancellation of anticipatory bail granted to the accused.

— with inputs from PTI