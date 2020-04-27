Taapsee Pannu is taking a trip down the memory lane to share a throwback BTS picture on Monday and reminiscing the pre-shoot conversation in Glasgow with Sujoy Ghosh, the director of her 2019 thriller film Badla. In the capture, Taapsee and Sujoy are seen engrossed in a conversation as the actor pointed out that one can never guess who is directing who. Also Read - Trending Bollywood News Today, April 26: Taapsee Pannu's Post About Buying a House in Mumbai Inspires to Believe 'It's Possible'

While sharing the post, Tapsee wrote, "A day before we kick started the shoot of Badla in Glasgow. Just like this picture one can never guess who is directing who, who is the one talking n who is listening. But one thing is for sure the 2 ppl here love to have a conversation n that can range from the hair issues of this man to food issues of the woman. 5 years back when we met each other for the first time we never knew that THIS will be the film we will end up working on together but now that we have, we surely know there will be many more times we shall surprise each other not just with films together but with more useless topics of never ending conversations. Keeping the madness alive ❤️". (sic)

Taapsee Pannu has been sharing old pictures on social media during the nationwide lockdown. With no new television and film shoots happening in the country, she has turned towards her photo archives for uploads.

Taapsee is currently at home like many other celebrities as the country is under lockdown to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.