Telugu actor Lakshmi Manchu, on Sunday, took to Twitter to share a note asking her industry colleagues to stand up with Rhea Chakraborty against witch-hunting and media trial in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. Lakshmi found support in Taapsee Pannu who shared her tweet and wrote about letting the judiciary make its decision without media interference in the matter. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: Siddharth Pithani Narrates Full Ordeal of What Happened Between June 8 And June 14, Read Full Statement Here

In her infamous interview with Aaj Tak, Rhea recently talked about the mental harassment she and her family have been subjected to ever since the probe has begun in the SSR death case. She also urged her industry colleagues to take a stand for her and not let her family go through the pain because of the media trial. Also Read - SSR Case: Rhea Chakraborty Fails to Clearly Answer These 2 Questions Asked by CBI

In her note titled #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput #JusticeForRheaChakraborty, Lakshmi wrote, “I have complete trust in the judiciary system and all the agencies that are involved in bringing justice to Sushant. But until then can we restrain ourselves from being evil and cruel and lynching of person and her entire family without knowing the facts. I can only imagine the pain the entire family is going through with these so-called media trials. If something like this happened to me I would want my colleagues to stand up for at least the ones that know me to say back off hang on leave her alone and I ask all of you to do the same back off hang on leave her alone until the entire truth is officially release.” (sic) Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput And Sara Ali Khan Stayed Inside Thailand Hotel For 3 Days, Friend Sabir Ahmed Reveals All

Taapsee, while sharing Lakshmi’s post on Twitter, wrote, “I didn’t know Sushant on a personal level nor do I know Rhea but what I know is, it only takes to be a human to understand how wrong it is to overtake judiciary to convict someone who isn’t proven guilty. Trust the law of the land for your sanity and the deceased’s sanctity Folded hands” (sic)

I didn’t know Sushant on a personal level nor do I know Rhea but what I know is, it only takes to be a human to understand how wrong it is to overtake judiciary to convict someone who isn’t proven guilty. Trust the law of the land for your sanity and the deceased’s sanctity 🙏🏼 https://t.co/gmd6GVMNjc — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) August 30, 2020

Lakshmi also changed her Twitter profile picture with a picture of Rhea to show full support to the actor and her request.

Rhea and her family members have been accused by Sushant’s father KK Singh of abetment to suicide, cheating, theft, and criminal conspiracy among other sections of the IPC. The case is currently being probed by the CBI which has already called Rhea and her brother Showik Chakraborty four times in a row for interrogation. Two separate cases – money laundering, and consumption of banned drugs – are already registered with two separate agencies, Enforcement Directorate and Narcotics Control Bureau, against Rhea.

Sushant died on June 14, six days after Rhea, who was in a live-in relationship with him, moved out of his residence.