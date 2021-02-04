Actor Taapsee Pannu has given back to Kangana Ranaut after she called her ‘B grade person’, a ‘freeloader’, a ‘dumbo’ in a series of tweets on Thursday. Responding to a few people on Twitter over the ongoing social media battle over Farmers’ protest, she joked about having an opinion had been patented by someone else and even suggested that it is in Kangana’s DNA to be toxic and abusive. Also Read - Farmers Will Serve Food and Water To People Struck On Roads During Chakka Jam Agitation, Says Rakesh Tikait

One Twitter user tagged Taapsee in a tweet, which showed Kangana’s comments against her, she sarcastically wrote, “But what if those are the basics of someone’s DNA? Or RNA? Or even platelets.” The user said that Kangana’s reaction would have been ‘funny’ had it not been ‘toxic’ or ‘abusive’. Also Read - Irfan Pathan Shows Support to Farmers' Protest, Former India All-rounder Cryptic Tweet Goes Viral | POST

Earlier today, Taapsee tweeted about social media outcry after American pop singer’s tweet on Farmers’ protest. She wrote, “If one tweet rattles your unity, one joke rattles your faith or one show rattles your religious belief then it’s you who has to work on strengthening your value system not become ‘propaganda teacher’ for others.”

If one tweet rattles your unity, one joke rattles your faith or one show rattles your religious belief then it’s you who has to work on strengthening your value system not become ‘propaganda teacher’ for others. — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) February 4, 2021



To which Kangana responded, “B grade logon ki B grade thinking (B grade people have a B grade mentality), one should stand up for one’s faith motherland and family, yehi Karm hai yehi Dharm bhi hai (this is our duty) …. free fund ka sirf khane wale mat bano (don’t be a freeloader)… iss desh ka bojh (don’t be a burden on this country)… that’s why I call them B grade … ignore them free loaders …”

Another Twitter user applauded Taapsee’s tweet and called her a ‘queen’, to which she replied, “Hahahhhaha. Arre is word ka toh copyright patent hai (this word has been copyrighted) just like the curly hair n being an opinionated person.”

Hahahhhaha. Arre is word ka toh copyright patent hai just like the curly hair n being an opinionated person . — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) February 4, 2021



Meanwhile, on Tuesday, many Bollywood celebrities expressed their support with Centre and trended the hashtag $IndiaAgainstPropaganda.