In her viral interview with news channel this weekend, actor Kangana Ranaut talked about many things that are now been discussed and debated on social media. While talking about late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and alleging that there's the abetment of suicide, the actor blamed many Bollywood biggies including Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra, Mahesh Bhatt, and Javed Akhtar. At a point, while speaking against these celebrities, she took a dig at fellow actors Taapsee Pannu and Swara Bhasker and called them 'B-grade actresses.' The Manikarnika star alleged that these two actors want to be in the good books of the 'Bollywood movie mafia' and that's the reason they don't speak out against the industry people.

Kangana alleged that only she is always shown in a bad light when she speaks against nepotism because other outsiders like Taapsee and Swara refuse to take a stand saying 'we love Karan Johar.' Her statement read, "For me, I have only to lose here (in Bollywood) because I know tomorrow they (movie mafia gangs) will get some 20 needy outsiders like Taapsee Pannu and Swara Bhasker, who will get up and say, 'Oh, only Kangana has problem with nepotism, but we love Karan Johar'. If you love Karan Johar, why you both are B-grade actresses? You are better looking than Alia Bhatt and Ananya Panday. You both are better actresses. Why don't you get work? Your whole existence is a proof of nepotism. What are you telling me that how happy you are with the industry? So, I know this happen and the whole system will make me look like a mad person."

Now, in an interview with Hindustan Times, Taapsee gave a detailed reply to Kangana’s allegations. The talented actor said that she has never expressed love for Kjo and she refuses to be driven by hatred and negativity in the industry that has given her stardom, identity, and livelihood. Tapsee added that she will never milk someone’s death to drive personal agendas and will always choose her own way to speak against matters of injustice. The actor, who has got five announced films in her kitty, went on to say that she has got enough work in her pipeline and that’s solely based on her potential as an actor. Taapsee also said that just because she doesn’t agree with Kangana’s way of dealing with problems doesn’t mean that she’s scared of speaking about issues in the industry.

Her statement read, “First of all, I don’t think my existence has got anything to do with looks primarily. And, I have had my share of struggles and just because I don’t glorify them and deal with them with a positive outlook, doesn’t make me any less of the ‘outsider’. We all have had good and bad experiences, but many of us refuse to let negativity drive us. It’s our positive hope and the ability to make lemonade out of the lemons thrown at us that has gotten us to where we are. I am not going to give in to this negativity and hatred because this limits my growth as a human being. Kangana has the right to have an opinion and so do I. And just because my opinion doesn’t match hers, doesn’t make me inferior.”

Taapsee was replaced in the Pati Patni Aur Woh remake by newbie Ananya Panday who’s the daughter of actor Chunky Panday. The actor spoke out when this happened and also slammed the way actors like she is insulted and is not even informed before being replaced. “I refuse to be bitter. I refuse to take advantage of someone’s death for personal vendetta and I refuse to make a mockery out of the industry that gave me bread and identity,” Taapsee said.

