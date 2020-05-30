Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu on Saturday shares the pain of losing her biji – her paternal grandparent as she passed away. Taapsee took to social media to share the news – where she shared a photograph from a Gurudwara, where a photograph of her grandmother is placed along with garlands. “The last of that generation in the family leaves us with a void that will stay forever…. Biji,” Taapsee paid tribute and captioned the image. Also Read - Sona Mohapatra Saddened With Jacqueline Fernandez, Taapsee Pannu, Bhumi Pednekar's lip-Syncing to Her Songs

After posting the picture, fans from the industry began to offer the actor strength. Many of them also commented on heart emojis on the post. Also Read - Taapsee Pannu Reveals Her Family’s Reaction on Dating Danish Boyfriend Mathias Boe

With no new television and film shoots happening in the country due to the coronavirus crisis, Taapsee has turned towards her photo archives for uploads. She has shared Badla and Mammarziyan BTS pictures and mentioned how much she misses being on sets.

Taapsee is known for her work in Thappad, Saand Ki aankh, Badla, Pink, Mulk, Manmarziyaan.

Other details of her grandmother’s passing away are yet to be made public.