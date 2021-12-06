Mumbai: Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria starrer Tadap has really impressed fans and has proven to be a hit with a solid opening weekend box office. As per the trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the movie earned over Rs 4 crores on the first day. On the second day, the film earned Rs 4.12 crores and on the third day, it earned Rs 5.35 crores in box office collections. This means that the movie has earned a total of Rs 13.52 crores on its opening weekend.Also Read - Tadap: Ahan Shetty Opens Up On Working With Director Milan Luthria For His Debut Film

#Tadap packs an impressive number *for a film starring new faces* in its opening weekend… Sees good growth on Day 3… Pockets that were average/decent on Day 1 and 2, improve on Day 3… Mon – Thu crucial… Fri 4.05 cr, Sat 4.12 cr, Sun 5.35 cr. Total: ₹ 13.52 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/7xQdSMWL95 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 6, 2021

As per a trade source, “Tadap has shown a way better response than one would have expected during the pandemic, especially after films with renowned stars in it, like Bunty Aur Babli 2 and Satyamev Jayate 2 did not manage to do get the numbers that Tadap has achieved.” Also Read - Tadap Twitter Review: Ahan Shetty Impresses All With His Intense Debut

Ahan Shetty has really impressed the audience with his acting debut. After the release of the movie, several people took to Twitter appreciating this intense performance and mentioned that he has surely carried forward the ‘Shetty legacy’.

Tadap is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed is by Milan Luthria. It is a remake of the Telugu movie titled RX 100 and revolves around Ishana (Ahan Shetty) and Ramisa (Tara Sutaria). It presents their love and chemistry along with action and thrill.

