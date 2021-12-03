Mumbai: Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria starrer Tadap have been released. The film is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by Milan Luthria. Tadap is a remake of the Telugu movie titled RX 100 and revolves around Ishana (Ahan Shetty) and Ramisa (Tara Sutaria). It presents their love and chemistry along with action and thrill. While the movie is getting a decent audience in the theatres, it is largely earning praises on social media.Also Read - This Is How Twinkle Khanna-Akshay Kumar, Kajol-Ajay Devgn Split Their Bills, Deets Inside

Netizens are impressed with Ahan Shetty’s intense performance and social media is flooded with praises for the actor. Several people mentioned that Ahan Shetty has done justice to his character and that his acting skills are really appreciable. “Congratulations #AhanShetty on your amazing debut. Welcome to industry,” one of the fans wrote. Another social media user congratulated the actor and wrote, “Well played, Ahan Shetty. A star is born. May you have a long and fulfilling career.” Also Read - 'Inhe Thand Nahi Lagti!' Disha Patani Trolled For Her Sizzling Hot Look at Tadap Screening - Watch Viral Video

Scored a century on debut…filled with exciting stroke play. Well played, Ahan Shetty. A star is born. May you have a long and fulfilling career.

Congrats,

#Tadap #AhanShetty pic.twitter.com/Ks9CIroyJA — Parm (@paya85584254) December 2, 2021

Also Read - Tara Sutaria is Drop Dead Gorgeous in Thigh-High Slit Black Gown And Diamond Choker For Tadap Premiere

However, some people also seemed to not have liked the movie much. “If you don’t have acting skills or dialog delivery, just rip off your t-shirt. Seems like new Bollywood formula,” another social media user wrote.

If you don’t have acting skills or dialog delivery, just rip off your t-shirt. Seems like new Bollywood formula… #Tadap #TadapReview — Rao (@Dentist56383764) December 3, 2021

Just watched #Tadap..Waste of time..#Rx100 ke 10 percent bhi movie nahi hai..got bored..Jinko climax twist nahi pata unko last 20 mins acchi lag sakti hai..#Antim dekhta to accha hota..Dont waste of time and money for #Tadap #AhanShetty is good like Another #AthiyaShetty

⭐ pic.twitter.com/tBruvbJSaI — $@nk€T_M#@Tr€ (@Being_Sanky) December 3, 2021

Overall, people really seemed to have liked Tara Sutaria and Ahan Shetty’s chemistry. While there is not much mention of Tara’s performance on social media, Ahan is definitely winning hearts.

Are you also going to your nearest theatre to watch Tadap?