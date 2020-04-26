Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s son Taimur Ali Khan is one of the most adorable munchkin and he is loved by all. The little kid enjoys a massive fan following and has several fan pages dedicated to him. Recently, he made his television debut as he bumped into daddy Saif’s interview. Yes, he has done it again and we can’t stop gushing over his cute antics. Also Read - Saif Ali Khan Reacts on Bandra Crisis, Attack on Doctors, Says 'Crazy Behaviour Doesn't Come as Surprise in India'

In the video going viral on social media, Saif can be seen busy doing his interview and after a few minutes Taimur enters the frame and asks him something about a photograph but he is unable to understand. He even points at the screen says ‘that photograph’. The few minutes of Taimur with his adorable antics will definitely wipe-off your lockdown blues. Also Read - Saif Ali Khan-Taimur Ali Khan Paint Walls With Flowers And Kareena Kapoor Khan Can't Keep Calm! Check Viral Pictures

Watch the video here:



Recently, Saif opened up about Taimur’s reaction to the lockdown and said that his son is happy to have his parents around. He said that it gives him a lot of positivity and also urged that while spending time with family, people should remember it is not a holiday but a war.

Recently, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan came forward to support three humanitarian organisations and help them financially to get through the difficult times amid COVID-19 pandemic. The couple pledged their contribution to UNICEF, GIVE INDIA and International Association for Human Values (IAHV).

On the work front, Saif will be next seen in Bhoot Police.