Kareena Kapoor Khan's family members – Saif Ali Khan, son Taimur Ali Khan, and parents Randhir Kapoor and Babita Kapoor – were clicked by the paparazzi as they reached the Breach Candy Hospital to visit the new mommy who gave birth to a baby boy on Sunday morning.

Kareena and Saif welcomed a baby boy on February 21 morning in Mumbai. Bebo's dad broke the news to the media and congratulatory messages started pouring in for the couple. Both the actor and the baby are doing fine.

The popular Bollywood couple welcomed their first child – Taimur – in December 2016. It was in August last year that Saif-Kareena announced the news of their second pregnancy with a formal note on Instagram. With their announcement, Saifeena joined the list of the celebrity couples who announced their pregnancy during the lockdown including Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli, Anita Hassanandani-Rohit Reddy, and Amrita Rao-RJ Anmol among others.

Kareena and Saif have been hands-on parents for Taimur. Right from making his learn horse-riding to baking and playing soccer – the four-year-old has been encouraged to try his hands at many creative activities. The couple has made sure that one of them is always with their little boy and it only seems wonderful to imagine that this gorgeous family now has another bundle of joy.