Actor Harshvardhan Rane made his Bollywood debut with the 2016 movie Sanam Teri Kasam. The actor was gearing up for the release of his latest film Taish, directed by Bejoy Nambiar when he got diagnosed with COVID-19 and had to be admitted to a hospital. In his latest interview with Times of India, Harashvardhsan revealed that he was admitted to the ICU for four days after developing severe headache and fever due to the coronavirus.

He said that when he first went to the doctor, his health condition was dismissed as a regular viral fever. However, when even after taking medicines for a few days, the fever didn't subside and the headache continued, the actor had to get admitted. Meanwhile, he was also tested positive for the coronavirus.

Harshvardhan said, "I was on oxygen support in the ICU for four days. I feel bad that I couldn't promote the film at all. In fact, I still feel weak. It started with a severe headache and a slight fever. When the headache didn't subside even after four days, I went to a hospital, where they dismissed it as viral fever. However, they did a COVID-19 test, which turned out to be positive. When I didn't get any relief from fever and headache even after two days, I went to the hospital once again, and they admitted me to the ICU immediately. It was only after eight days that my fever subsided aur headache kam hua."

The actor regretted missing his film’s promotions. He said that Nambiar kept checking on him at least twice a day and he would tell him that the teaser of Taish was making him feel better.

Harashvardhan is on his way to recovery now. We wish him the best!