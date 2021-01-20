Actor Kangana Ranaut found herself at the receiving end of backlash after her now-deleted tweet created outrage on social media. Her Twitter account is also temporarily restricted after the controversial tweet. In the tweet, she said that ‘it was time to take their heads off’ for allegedly insulting Hindu gods in the Amazon Prime Video’s web series, Tandav. Replying to the tweet on how people have ‘stopped taking insults lying down’ and made the Information and Broadcasting Ministry sought an explanation, she wrote, “Because even Lord Krishna forgave 99 mistakes of Sheshupala…. pehle Shanti phir Kranti (Silence must be followed by revolution)…. time to take their heads off… Jai Shri Krishan.” However, she deleted the tweet later. Also Read - Tandav Row: UP Police Reaches Mumbai For Investigation, Likely to Question Cast And Crew

Also Read - Tandav Row: Makers To Implement Changes in Web Series To Address Concerns, Confirms Ali Abbas Zafar

Many netizens criticised her for what they perceived the tweet as instigation of violence towards the team of Tandav. Kangana then defended herself and wrote, “Jo libru dar ke maare mummy ki god mein ro rahe hai, woh yeh padh lein. Maine tumhara sir kaatne ke liye nahi kaha, itna toh main bhi jaanti hoon ki insects ya worms ke liye pesticide chahiye hota hai (The liberals who are scared and crying to their mothers must read this. I did not ask for you to be beheaded. Even I know that insects and worms need pesticide).” Also Read - After Tandav Row, FIR Filed Against Amazon Prime's Mirzapur For 'Hurting Religious Sentiments'

Netizens soon started trending the hashtag #SuspendKanganaRanaut.

Most of the tweets of Bollywood actress @KanganaTeam generate hatred in the nation and society. There are spoilers, distributors of social harmony. I appeal to @TwitterIndia to immediately close this handle. #SuspendKanganaRanaut — Er.Altaf Ansari ( Stay home stay safe ) (@altaf4u89) January 20, 2021

This insane person is now threatening beheading. She’s deleted the tweet but, how are you allowing violent incitement @Twitter Suspend this handle #SuspendKanganaRanaut

# #SuspendKanganaRanaut

## #SuspendKanganaRanaut pic.twitter.com/T5x4ShcXst — Sagar (@SagarDeepak15) January 20, 2021

Is @TwitterIndia your responsibility only applies in America, people of devious mindset will continue to spread hatred in the rest of India, voice is being raised from India, hate ID should be suspended. @_garrywalia

Note: tumhara jeena dushwar karke rahungi#SuspendKanganaRanaut pic.twitter.com/AKz8n5ZobJ — Ram Holkar (@RamHolkar) January 20, 2021

If you spread hate news for your own profit, if you fooled people on the name of nationalism,Y+ security is just for you #SuspendKanganaRanaut pic.twitter.com/IlStTs9LKp — Priya Singh (@PriyaSingh143_) January 20, 2021

Kangana Ranaut incited violence on Twitter, and then deleted this tweet. Will police arrest her for this tweet?? Remember Munawar Faruqui is still in jail for a joke which he never made!#SuspendKanganaRanaut pic.twitter.com/SNVD2WZDkV — 🇮🇳 केतन 🇮🇳 (@ketan_sarkar_) January 20, 2021



On Tuesday evening, director Ali Abbas Zafar confirmed that the makers have now agreed to implement changes in the series in order to address concerns raised towards the show. He tweeted, “We have utmost respect for the sentiments of the people of our country. We did not intend to hurt or offend the sentiments of any individual, caste, community, race religion or religious beliefs or insult or outrage any institution, political party or person, living or dead. The cast & crew of Tandav have made the decision to implement changes to the web series to address the concerns raised towards the same. We thank the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting for the guidance & support in the matter. We thank the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting for the guidance & support in the matter. We once gain apologize if the series has unintentionally hurt anybody’s sentiments.”

Meanwhile, Kangana, on the work front, she is currently busy shooting for her film Dhaakad in Bhopal. She has also announced the sequel of Manikarnika which is based on the chronicles of ‘The Cleopatra of Kashmir’s Didda’ who rules the valley during the 10th and 11th centuries. She also announced Aparajita Ayodhya, which is based on the Babri Masjid demolition incident and a yet-to-be-titled film based on the exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits and Thalaivi.