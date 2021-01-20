Actor Kangana Ranaut found herself at the receiving end of backlash after her now-deleted tweet created outrage on social media. Her Twitter account is also temporarily restricted after the controversial tweet. In the tweet, she said that ‘it was time to take their heads off’ for allegedly insulting Hindu gods in the Amazon Prime Video’s web series, Tandav. Replying to the tweet on how people have ‘stopped taking insults lying down’ and made the Information and Broadcasting Ministry sought an explanation, she wrote, “Because even Lord Krishna forgave 99 mistakes of Sheshupala…. pehle Shanti phir Kranti (Silence must be followed by revolution)…. time to take their heads off… Jai Shri Krishan.” However, she deleted the tweet later. Also Read - Tandav Row: UP Police Reaches Mumbai For Investigation, Likely to Question Cast And Crew
Many netizens criticised her for what they perceived the tweet as instigation of violence towards the team of Tandav. Kangana then defended herself and wrote, "Jo libru dar ke maare mummy ki god mein ro rahe hai, woh yeh padh lein. Maine tumhara sir kaatne ke liye nahi kaha, itna toh main bhi jaanti hoon ki insects ya worms ke liye pesticide chahiye hota hai (The liberals who are scared and crying to their mothers must read this. I did not ask for you to be beheaded. Even I know that insects and worms need pesticide)."
Netizens soon started trending the hashtag #SuspendKanganaRanaut.
On Tuesday evening, director Ali Abbas Zafar confirmed that the makers have now agreed to implement changes in the series in order to address concerns raised towards the show. He tweeted, “We have utmost respect for the sentiments of the people of our country. We did not intend to hurt or offend the sentiments of any individual, caste, community, race religion or religious beliefs or insult or outrage any institution, political party or person, living or dead. The cast & crew of Tandav have made the decision to implement changes to the web series to address the concerns raised towards the same. We thank the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting for the guidance & support in the matter. We thank the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting for the guidance & support in the matter. We once gain apologize if the series has unintentionally hurt anybody’s sentiments.”
Meanwhile, Kangana, on the work front, she is currently busy shooting for her film Dhaakad in Bhopal. She has also announced the sequel of Manikarnika which is based on the chronicles of ‘The Cleopatra of Kashmir’s Didda’ who rules the valley during the 10th and 11th centuries. She also announced Aparajita Ayodhya, which is based on the Babri Masjid demolition incident and a yet-to-be-titled film based on the exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits and Thalaivi.