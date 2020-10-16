Actor Tamannaah Bhatia is on her way to recovery after being diagnosed with COVID-19 a few days back. The actor recently returned to her residence in Mumbai and interacted with the media about her fight with the coronavirus. Tamannaah said that she developed all the known symptoms of the virus after getting diagnosed. Also Read - COVID-19 Can Lead To Permanent Hearing Loss - All You Need to Know

In an interview with Times of India, the actor said that she decided to go for the test after developing a high fever. Tamannaah said that once she tested positive, she decided to get admitted to a hospital and stay there for a few days before going for home quarantine for 14 days. “On one of the days of the shoot in Hyderabad, I got a high fever. So, as a precautionary measure, I got myself tested, and it ended up being positive. The symptoms were persistent, so I decided that getting hospitalised was the best way to deal with it. During the last few days of quarantine, I experienced all the symptoms that are associated with coronavirus, which included oxygen levels dropping, headache, body ache, fever, chills, and feeling disoriented, among others,” she said. Also Read - What is Brain Fogging And How COVID-19 Patients Can Avoid Suffering From it

The actor’s parents were also diagnosed with COVID-19, however, they showed no severe symptoms. Tamannaah said that because her parents were doing fine, she realised how the virus reacts differently on different bodies. She added that she has been keeping herself fit by eating healthy and doing exercise regularly and yet the virus has taken a toll on her health. “I realised that the virus affects different people differently. My battle with COVID-19 was really tough despite my good fitness level,” she said.

Tamannaah is now working on her fitness and is focussing more on her recovery diet. She said that she’s doing more yoga and trying to build her stamina better before resuming the work. “I am feeling better now, and in a week I should be able to resume work in Hyderabad. While at home, I am trying to eat healthy and take rest. I am working on my fitness level by doing yoga, as the illness has taken a toll on my stamina,” she explained.