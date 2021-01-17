Maharashtra BJP MLA Ram Kadam on Sunday filed a complaint against the creators, actors, and directors of Amazon Prime Video’s original web series, Tandav, starring Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub. In the complaint, the BJP MLA alleged that the makers have ‘insulted Hindu gods and goddesses’ and that this has happened ‘every time’. He further referred to the scene where Ayyub’s character Shiva dressed as Lord Shiva says ‘Azaadi…what the…?’. While talking about that particular scene, Kadam said that they have mocked Lord Shiva and demanded the scene to be deleted from the online streaming platform. He even asked Zeeshan Ayyub to apologise. Also Read - Tandav Controversy: Netizens Trend #BoycottTandav #BoycottBollywood For Allegedly Mocking Hindu Gods

Kadam has called I&B Minister Prakash Javadekar to set up a censor board to review content that are being streamed on OTT such as Prime and Netflix. Also Read - Tandav Releases On February 15: Here's All You Need To Know About Its Characters

On Saturday, BJP MP Manoj Kotak also wrote to Javadekar asking him to regulate content on OTT AS they are ‘full of sex, violence, drugs, abuse, and hate (and) sometimes also hurt sentiments of Hindus…”

Ram Kadam tweeted this morning, “I am going to Ghatkopar Police Station to file an FIR against the creators, actors and director of this web series (who have) hurt the feelings of Hindus (and) desecrated Hindu deities in the Tandava web series. Why every time in movies and web series Hindu gods and goddesses are insulted? The latest example is ‘Tandav’ (and) Saif Ali Khan is once again part of a film or series that has (hurt) Hindu sentiments. The (scenes) mocking Shiva have to be removed. Actor Zeeshan Ayub and director Ali Abbas Zafar have to apologise. ‘Tandav’ will be boycotted till necessary changes are made.”

Why is it becoming a trend amongst films and web series makers to demean Hindu gods? Latest culprit seems to be the series #Tandav. #SaifAliKhan again part of a film or series which attempts to target Hindu deities. Director Ali Abbas Zafar needs to remove that scene which mocks pic.twitter.com/AausBUh2ky — Ram Kadam – राम कदम (@ramkadam) January 17, 2021



Tandav released on Amazon Prime Video on Friday and received criticism for hurting hindu sentiments. The web series revolves around the political leader Samar Pratap Singh who feels that he is ready to take over the chair of Prime Minister after his party wins the Lok Sabha elections. But the twist comes after his father, Devki Nandan, who is currently the Prime Minister of India, is not willing to retire. Many eyes are set on the chair including Anuradha and party leader Gopal Das (Kumud Mishra) but the chair does not come easy.