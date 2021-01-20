Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub starrer Amazon Prime Video web series, Tandav, has been the center of controversies and looks like it is not ending any time soon. Another FIR has been registered against the cast and crew in Uttar Pradesh’s Gautam Buddha Nagar police station for allegedly disturbing communal amity and peace. The FIR was lodged on Monday night. The FIR has been lodged on the complaint of Balbir Azad of Raunija village under Rabupura police station of Greater Noida. Also Read - Watch: Kritika Kamra Reveals Her Experience of Working in Tandav

In the complaint, Azad alleged that the series depicted Uttar Pradesh and its police in a poor light. He has claimed that the political drama was shot in Rabupura. He also claimed that the first episode showed actors in police uniform consuming liquor and using abusive language. It further stated that the series had deliberately insulted Hindu gods and goddesses and has depicted the Prime Minister of India going against democratic norms and deliberate comments that have disturb caste and communal amity.

The complainant further alleged that some of the lines in the script were against Dalit community and said that the makers wanted to disturb the peace and tranquillity with the aim of making money. The FIR has filed against Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Zeeshan Ayyub, Sunil Grover, director Ali Abbas Zafar, writer Gaurav Solanki and Amazon Prime India head Aparna Purohit.

Azad, who described himself as a worker of the Bahujan Samaj Part said that an apology was not enough and that the series should be banned so that nobody dare to use caste-laced comments.

The FIR has come after the Lucknow police registered a similar FIR against the cast and crew of the web series.

On Tuesday evening, director Ali Abbas Zafar confirmed that the makers have now agreed to implement changes in the series in order to address concerns raised towards the show. He tweeted, “We have utmost respect for the sentiments of the people of our country. We did not intend to hurt or offend the sentiments of any individual, caste, community, race religion or religious beliefs or insult or outrage any institution, political party or person, living or dead. The cast & crew of Tandav have made the decision to implement changes to the web series to address the concerns raised towards the same. We thank the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting for the guidance & support in the matter. We thank the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting for the guidance & support in the matter. We once gain apologize if the series has unintentionally hurt anybody’s sentiments.”