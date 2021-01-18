Amid the raging controversy against the Amazon Prime web series, Tandav, for allegedly insulting Hindu gods, Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, has issued an open warning to the makers and actors of the series. His media advisor Shalabh Mani Tripathi tweeted, “Be prepared to pay the price for hurting religious sentiments… UP Police has left for Mumbai in a vehicle.” He further tagged director Ali Abbas Zafar, producer Himanshu Mehra, writer Gaurav Solanki, and actors Saif Ali Khan and Zeeshan Ayub. He also tagged the office of Maharashtra Chief Minister, Uddhav Thackeray and wrote, “hope you will not come to their rescue”. Also Read - Tandav Row: Kangana Ranaut Reacts To Controversy, Calls Web Series 'Atrocious, Objectionable'



Earlier, Tripathi tweeted, “There is no tolerance for playing with people’s sentiments in Yogi Adityanath’s Uttar Pradesh. A serious case has been registered against the entire team of Tandav, which is spreading hate in the guise of cheap web series. Be prepared for arrest.”

जन भावनाओं के साथ खिलवाड़ बर्दाश्त नहीं, घटिया वेब सीरीज की आड़ मं नफरत फैलाने वाली वेब सीरीज तांडव की पूरी टीम के खिलाफ योगीजी के उत्तर प्रदेश में गंभीर धाराओं में मामला दर्ज, जल्द गिरफ्तारी की तैयारी !! pic.twitter.com/V9ZewGNOHw — Shalabh Mani Tripathi (@shalabhmani) January 18, 2021



Previously, a complaint has been filed at Lucknow’s Hazratganj police station. The policeman said that he filed the FIR after he alerted senior officers regarding several Twitter comments critical of Tandav and was ordered to watch it. The complaint states the first 17 minutes into the first episode. The complaint reads, “People dressed up in a very bad manner to represent Hindu gods and goddesses and have been shown to speak in a very uncalled for language… that hurts religious sentiments. There are conversations that lead to caste conflict, there are similar scenes in many other episodes. In the web series, the character of the person occupying the high post of India’s Prime Minister has been shown in a very indecent manner… The series depicts lower and higher castes and scenes that insult women, and the intent… seems to be to hurt religious feelings of one community and to spread conflict.”

Amazon and the director Ali Abbas Zafar are yet to issue a statement on the controversy. BJP leaders are demanding a ban on Tandav, a boycott of Amazon, and censorship of content streaming on media platforms that say ‘full of sex, violence, drugs, abuse, and hate (and) sometimes also hurt sentiments of Hindus’.