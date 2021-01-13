The Amazon Prime original web series Tandav, starring Saif Ali Khan, is all set to release this Friday (January 15). Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and written by Gaurav Solanki, the series promises an intense story gripped with conspiracies, drama, and suspense, making it a perfect weekend binge. Also Read - Amazon Prime Video Launches First Mobile-only Plan in India to Take on Netflix | Details Here

Narrative of Tandav:

Tandav is a nine-episode political drama web series that revolves around the political leader Samar Pratap Singh who feels that he is ready to take over the chair of Prime Minister after his party wins the Lok Sabha elections. But the twist comes after his father, Devki Nandan, who is currently the Prime Minister of India, is not willing to retire. Many eyes are set on the chair including Anuradha and party leader Gopal Das (Kumud Mishra) but the chair does not come easy. Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan To FINALLY Move Into New House, Confirms Randhir Kapoor

Saif Ali Khan:

Saif Ali Khan, the lead actor of the show, portrays the role of Samar Pratap Singh, who is an ambitious and shrewd politician and will be seen in a fierce, radical, and authoritative avatar. In a recent interview with Financial Times, Saif Ali Khan said, “I have grown up in a very privileged section of New Delhi, I understand that. If you’re asking me to play a privileged prince of a politician, a lot of that will come naturally to me because of the way I’ve been brought up… It’s pretty good casting.” It will be interesting to watch him back on the digital screen. Also Read - The Family Man 2 Plot, Storyline Revealed: Here's All You Need To Expect From Manoj Bajpayee's Web Series

Dimple Kapadia:

The series also marks the digital debut of Dimple Kapadia. She plays the role of Anuradha Kishore, the senior-most politician in the country. She knows the art of blackmail to achieve what she seeks and is determined to win the power game in Tandav. Talking about her role, she said, “Tandav is a political thriller drama. It is a fiction that perhaps gives you a vivid insight into backroom politicking and what goes on in the country’s power corridors. Anuradha is the kind of character that I have never played before and I am glad to be making my debut into digital streaming with a show that is backed by a credible cast and crew. With multiple layers and so many characters, I hope this series intrigues and engages the audience.” Anuradha also has a secretary and close aide, Maithili (played by Gauahar Khan).

Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub:

Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub as Shiva Shekhar plays the role of progressive student leader, who challenges Samar Pratap Singh.

Kritika Kamra:

Kritika Kamra as Sana Mir, who is Shiva’s classmate. Her character comes with a twist as her life has secrets that will eventually ruin the lives of her loved ones.

Sunil Grover:

Sunil Grover as Gurpal Singh plays the role of a police officer, who works with Saif Ali Khan to accomplish his mission but he is also cunning and ruthless.

Tigmanshu Dhulia:

Tigmanshu Dhulia as Devki Nandan plays the role of Samar’s father, who is about to become the Prime Minister of India for the third time. He often discourages Samar to join politics.

The show features an ensemble cast of Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Sunil Grover, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Dino Morea, Kumud Mishra, Gauahar Khan, Amyra Dastur, Mohd, Zeeshan Ayyub, Kritika Kamra, Sarah Jane Dias, Sandhya Mridul, Annup Sonii, and Hiten Tejwani.