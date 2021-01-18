The cast and crew of Amazon Prime Video’s Tandav have issued an ‘unconditional’ apology on Monday evening. In the statement, they mentioned that they did not intend to hurt religious beliefs or sentiments. They also referred to parts of the disclaimer that is an industry-standard and said that ‘Tandav was a work of fiction’ and ‘any resemblance to acts and persons and events is purely coincidental”. Also Read - Tandav in Trouble: Yogi Adityanath Issues Open Warning To Saif Ali Khan, Ali Abbas Zafar And Others

The statement reads, “Tandav’ is a work of fiction, and any resemblance to acts and persons and events is purely coincidental. The cast and crew did not have any intention to offend the sentiments of any individual, caste, community, race, religion, or religious beliefs or insult or outrage any institution, political party or person, living or dead. The cast and crew of ‘Tandav’ take cognizance of the concerns expressed by the people and unconditionally apologize if it has unintentionally hurt anybody’s sentiments.” Also Read - Tandav Row: Kangana Ranaut Reacts To Controversy, Calls Web Series 'Atrocious, Objectionable'

The makers further stated, “Today during a discussion, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting informed (of) a large number of grievances and petitions… serious concerns and apprehensions regarding its content hurting the sentiments of the people.” Also Read - Tandav Row: Saif Ali Khan's Residence Beefed Up With Security Personnel Amid Rising Controversy

Our sincere apologies . pic.twitter.com/Efr9s0kYnl — ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) January 18, 2021



The apology came after the Information and Broadcasting sought a response from Amazon Prime. The web series found itself in controversy after many people and BJP leaders pointed out a particular scene due to which allegedly insulting Hindu gods. The complaint filed today by a Uttar Pradesh policeman said that the first 17 minutes into the first episode, “people dressed up in a very bad manner to represent Hindu gods and goddesses and have been shown to speak in a very uncalled for language… that hurts religious sentiments”.

“There are conversations that lead to caste conflict, there are similar scenes in many other episodes. In the web series, the character of the person occupying the high post of India’s Prime Minister has been shown in a very indecent manner… The series depicts lower and higher castes and scenes that insult women, and the intent… seems to be to hurt religious feelings of one community and to spread conflict”, the complaint added.