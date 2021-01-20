Amidst the Tandav row and multiple FIRs against Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub starrer Amazon Prime web series, Ali Abbas Zafar, Amazon Prime India head Aparna Purohit, producer Himanshu Mehra and the show’s writer Gaurav Solanki have been granted transit pre-arrest bail by the Bombay High Court on Wednesday. They have been granted transit pre-arrest bail for three weeks in connection with the FIR filed against them in Lucknow. Also Read - Tandav In Trouble: Another FIR Against Amazon Prime's Political Drama Web Series in Greater Noida

The complaint was filed at Lucknow’s Hazratganj Kotwali against Amazon Prime India head of original content, Ali Abbas Zafar, Himanshu Krishna Mehra, Gaurav Solanki, and others for allegedly hurting religious sentiments. Also Read - Tandav Row: Makers To Implement Changes in Web Series To Address Concerns, Confirms Ali Abbas Zafar

Meanwhile, another FIR has been registered against the cast and crew in Uttar Pradesh’s Gautam Buddha Nagar police station for allegedly disturbing communal amity and peace. The FIR has been lodged on the complaint of Balbir Azad of Raunija village under Rabupura police station of Greater Noida. Also Read - After Tandav Row, FIR Filed Against Amazon Prime's Mirzapur For 'Hurting Religious Sentiments'

Earlier, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh reacted to the controversy and said, “We have received a complaint related to web-series Tandav and will take due action, on the basis of the FIR registered. The central government should constitute a law for OTT. The Lucknow police has informed us and they have always cooperated with us. Complaints regarding OTT content have been made several times and now there should be some regulation in place.”

On Tuesday evening, director Ali Abbas Zafar confirmed that the makers have now agreed to implement changes in the series in order to address concerns raised towards the show. He tweeted, “We have utmost respect for the sentiments of the people of our country. We did not intend to hurt or offend the sentiments of any individual, caste, community, race religion or religious beliefs or insult or outrage any institution, political party or person, living or dead. The cast & crew of Tandav have made the decision to implement changes to the web series to address the concerns raised towards the same. We thank the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting for the guidance & support in the matter. We thank the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting for the guidance & support in the matter. We once gain apologize if the series has unintentionally hurt anybody’s sentiments.”

The web series features an ensemble cast including Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Sunil Grover, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Dino Morea Kumud Mishra, Gauahar Khan, Amyra Dastur, Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub, Kritika Kamra, Sarah Jane Dias, Sandhya Mridul, Annup Sonii, Hitten Ttejwani, Paresh Pahuja, and Shonali Nagrani among others.