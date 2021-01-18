Amazon Prime Video’s original web series, Tandav starring Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub has found itself in trouble after Maharashtra BJP MLA Ram Kadam filed a complaint against creators, makers, and actors of the series for showing Hindu gods in a poor light and hurting religious sentiments. Now, the web series faces criminal action with the Uttar Pradesh police filling a case against makers for the alleged insult to Hindu gods and even issued warnings of the arrest. The move came hours after the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting south clarification from the streaming giant. Also Read - Tandav: BJP MLA Ram Kadam Demands Scene To Be Deleted, Files Complaint For Hurting Hindu Sentiments

Now, in the latest development, former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mayawati has raised a voice against the web series. Though, she is not asking for the ban of the show but has called out for objectionable scenes to be deleted. She urged the removal of scenes to ensure peace, harmony and mutual brotherhood to be preserved in the country and asked ‘to not spoil the environment’.

’ताण्डव’ वेब सीरीज में धार्मिक व जातीय आदि भावना को आहत करने वाले कुछ दृश्यों को लेकर विरोध दर्ज किए जा रहे हैं, जिसके सम्बंध में जो भी आपत्तिजनक है उन्हें हटा दिया जाना उचित होगा ताकि देश में कहीं भी शान्ति, सौहार्द व आपसी भाईचारे का वातावरण खराब न हो। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) January 18, 2021

On Saturday, BJP MP Manoj Kotak also wrote to Javadekar asking him to regulate content on OTT as they are ‘full of sex, violence, drugs, abuse, and hate (and) sometimes also hurt sentiments of Hindus…”

The Tandav row initially started with netizens trending #BoycottTandav after they objected a particular scene featuring Zeeshan Ayyub, where he is seen clad as Lord Shiva and says ‘Azaadi…what the…?’, which many have found insulting of Hindu gods.

Meanwhile, The web series revolves around the political leader Samar Pratap Singh who feels that he is ready to take over the chair of Prime Minister after his party wins the Lok Sabha elections. But the twist comes after his father, Devki Nandan, who is currently the Prime Minister of India, is not willing to retire. Many eyes are set on the chair including Anuradha and party leader Gopal Das (Kumud Mishra) but the chair does not come easy.

