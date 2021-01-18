Saif Ali Khan starrer Tandav has landed itself into trouble after many politicians and netizens claimed that a particular scene from the web series has allegedly hurt Hindu sentiments. Now, Kangana Ranaut, who never shies to voice her opinion, tweeted on the ongoing outrage and wrote, “The problem isn’t just the Hindu phobic content, it’s also creatively poor and deprived, atrocious and objectionable on every level hence deliberately placed controversial scenes. Put them in jail not just for criminal intentions but also for torturing the viewer #tandavwebseries. (sic)” Also Read - Dhaakad Poster Out: Kangana Ranaut is 'Fearless And Fiery' in First Look, Film To Release on This Date

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath has issued an open warning to the makers and the actors. Chief Minister’s media advisor Shaklabh Mani Tripathi tweeted, “Be prepared to pay the price for hurting religious sentiments… UP Police has left for Mumbai in a vehicle.” He even tagged director Ali Abbas Zafar, producer Himanshu Mehra, writer Gaurav Solanki, and actors Saif Ali Khan and Zeeshan Ayub.

He further tagged Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and wrote, “hope you will not come to their rescue”.

The move came after an FIR is filed in Lucknow against director Ali Abbas Zafar, producer Himanshu Krishna Mehra and series writer Gaurav Solanki for allegedly ridiculing Hindu gods. Deputy Commissioner of Police, central zone, Somen Barma said in a statement, “A police team from Hazratganj will leave for Mumbai to investigate and interrogate those named in the FIR on Monday.”

They have been booked promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, makes destruction, damage, or defilement of a place of worship or an object held sacred; forgery for purpose of harming reputation, statements conducing to public mischief, with intent to threaten the unity, integrity, security or sovereignty of India, or to strike terror in the people or any section of the people.

Earlier, the Information and Broadcasting Ministry had summoned Amazon Prime Video officials in connection with the controversy. It all started after JP MLA Ram Kadam filed a complaint at Mumbai’s Ghatkopar Police Station.