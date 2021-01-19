Amazon Prime Video web series Tandav’s makers have now agreed to implement changes in the series in order to address concerns raised towards the show. Director Ali Abbas Zafar shared an official statement and tweeted, “We have utmost respect for the sentiments of the people of our country. We did not intend to hurt or offend the sentiments of any individual, caste, community, race religion or religious beliefs or insult or outrage any institution, political party or person, living or dead. The cast & crew of Tandav have made the decision to implement changes to the web series to address the concerns raised towards the same. We thank the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting for the guidance & support in the matter. We thank the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting for the guidance & support in the matter. We once gain apologize if the series has unintentionally hurt anybody’s sentiments.” Also Read - After Tandav Row, FIR Filed Against Amazon Prime's Mirzapur For 'Hurting Religious Sentiments'



Earlier today, director Ali Abbas Zafar shared a quick update and tweeted, “We just want to share a quick update with everybody. We are in further engagement with the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting to resolve the concerns that have been raised. We value your continued patience and support, and should have a solution shortly.”

On Tuesday, Ali Abbas Zafar even issued an unconditional apology and shared on Twitter, “Tandav’ is a work of fiction, and any resemblance to acts and persons and events is purely coincidental. The cast and crew did not have any intention to offend the sentiments of any individual, caste, community, race, religion, or religious beliefs or insult or outrage any institution, political party or person, living or dead. The cast and crew of ‘Tandav’ take cognizance of the concerns expressed by the people and unconditionally apologize if it has unintentionally hurt anybody’s sentiments.” The makers further stated, “Today during a discussion, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting informed (of) a large number of grievances and petitions… serious concerns and apprehensions regarding its content hurting the sentiments of the people.”

The controversy began with netizens calling out the scene for insulting Hindu gods that was followed up with two FIRs, one in Mumbai and another one in Lucknow. The leaders who expressed their displeasure are Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan, Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati, among others.