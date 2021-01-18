Actor Saif Ali Khan’s latest release, Tandav, has stirred up controversy for allegedly hurting religious sentiments. Political leaders gave taken an offence and filed a complaint with the I&B Minister, Prakash Javadekar, a separate FIR has been filed in Mumbai and another one in Lucknow against the makers, producers, and writers of the web series. Amid the mounting row, police personnel was spotted stationed outside Saif’s residence. On Sunday, Saif and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s staff were seen moving their stuff to the new home, which is walking distance from their old home. Currently, the couple is expecting their second child and looks like Saif does not want to take any risk when it comes to Kareena and Taimur Ali Khan’s protection. Also Read - Tandav Row: BJP MLA Ram Kadam Initiates 'Joote Maro' Movement Against Amazon Prime Video

An FIR has been filed against Tandav director Ali Abbas Zafar, producer Himanshu Krishna Mehra and series writer Gaurav Solanki for allegedly ridiculing Hindu gods. Deputy Commissioner of Police, central zone, Somen Barma said in a statement, “A police team from Hazratganj will leave for Mumbai to investigate and interrogate those named in the FIR on Monday.” They have been booked for promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, makes destruction, damage, or defilement of a place of worship or an object held sacred; forgery for purpose of harming reputation, statements conducing to public mischief, with intent to threaten the unity, integrity, security or sovereignty of India, or to strike terror in the people or any section of the people. Also Read - Tandav Row Heats Up: Mayawati Demands Removal of Objectionable Scenes, Says ‘Don’t Spoil Environment’

Earlier, the Information and Broadcasting Ministry had summoned Amazon Prime Video officials in connection with the controversy. On Sunday, BJP MLA Ram Kadam filed a complaint at Mumbai’s Ghatkopar Police Station on Sunday. BJP MP Manoj Kotak also wrote a letter to the Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, asking for a ban on Tandav and regulatory authority for OTT platforms at large.