Tanushree Dutta news: Tanushree Dutta emerged as the face of the #MeToo movement in India when she alleged that she was sexually harassed by actor Nana Patekar and others on the sets of her 2008 film Horn OK Pleasss. In an interview now, she has alleged that multiple attempts have been made to murder her ever since she decided to raise her voice against the harassers and people whom she calls 'Bollywood mafia.' Tanushree was speaking to a radio channel when she said she was attacked multiple times but she survived everytime.

TANUSHREE DUTTA ALLEGES PEOPLE TRIED TO MURDER HER

While speaking to Connect FM Canada, Tanushree referred to her car accident during the Ujjain trip and said, "I met with an accident and it was a very bad accident. I was just short of breaking some bones. It set me back for a couple of months, and it took me time to heal from those injuries as there was a lot of blood loss." She also alleged that her housemaid was 'planted.' She said she started falling sick more often and doubted that someone had poisoned her food and water. Tanushree said, "There was a maid, who was, in my words, planted in my house and I just progressively fell sick. Now, it is my suspicion that there was something being mixed in my water."

TANUSHREE DUTTA SAYS NANA PATEKAR IS RESPONSIBLE IF ANYTHING WERE TO HAPPEN TO HER

The actor's new statements come after her interview in which she said that if anything were to happen to her, Nana Patekar, his legal team and his 'Bollywood mafia friends' should be held responsible. In 2019, during the #MeToo wave in India, the former beauty queen said she was constantly harassed by the film's team, led by Patekar, and no one came to her rescue. She said she quit the industry thereafter and got settled in the US instead of trying to resort to dying by suicide.

Tanushree was last seen in the 2010 film Apartment. She has worked on popular movies like Aashiq Bnaya Aapne (2005), Dhol (2007), Good Boy, Bad Boy (2007), Bhagam Bhag (2006), and Chocolate (2005) among others.