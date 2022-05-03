Tanushree Dutta accident news: Actress Tanushree Dutta met with an accident while on her way to the Mahakal Temple in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain. The actress shared a post explaining how the car she was using had a brake failure and she somehow escaped the accident with a few cuts.Also Read - Tanushree Dutta on Her Weight Loss Journey: I Used To Get Alot of Underhanded Compliments That Would Hurt Me

Tanushree posted pictures of herself from the famous Shiva temple with chandan smeared on her forehead. The actress could be seen posing for selfies in a maroon suit, lots of kohl in her eyes and a tiny black bindi. Tanushree’s post from the Mahakal temple read, “Today was an adventurous day!! But finally did make it to Mahakaal darshan..Freak accident on my way to temple…brake fail crash.. . Got away with just a few stitches…Jai Shree Mahakaal! (sic)” Also Read - Tanushree Dutta Says She's Proud of Kangana Ranaut For 'Fighting The Good Fight'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tanushree Dutta (@iamtanushreeduttaofficial)

Also Read - How #MeToo Flagbearer Tanushree Dutta Accepts Regular Job While Nana Patekar Gears up For His Screen Comeback

She also shared a picture of her bruised leg and thanked the almighty for protecting her against something that could have become a fatal tragedy. Tanushree’s fans took over the internet to wish her well and also showered her with love in the comment section of her Instagram post. “Omg plz take care of your health ❤️ 👏 baba mahakal blessing,” wrote one user, while another posted, “You are a fabulous personality. May LORD bless you. Get well soon 👏👏👏 (sic).”

She also took her Instagram stories to share a few more stills from her journey to the Mahakaal Temple. She wrote, “My faith is not blind. It sees & feels & knows stuff. My faith is the rope I have whenever life feels like quicksand…Its a shield too in times like this.. Like In the moment of my crawl..even in that dreadful moment when I didn’t know what is in future a still small voice in my heart spoke to me and said that I will be fine. I prayed for no broken bones…so no broken bones…People on the 2nd floor heard the crash..but no broken bones..I choose to live by faith…whatever happens happens for my best. It’s OK.. I’m fine now..Tomorrow will be a better day (sic).”

We wish Tanushree a speedy recovery!