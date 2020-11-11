Actor Tanushree Dutta had shed 15 kgs over the last year. Now, sharing her weight loss journey, she said that she managed to achieve her goal through a combination of exercise, yoga, a strict diet, and intermittent fasting. Speaking to Times Now, Tanushree said that finding more work in Bollywood and looking good on camera were a few motivating factors. Also Read - Laxmii: Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani Starrer Becomes The Biggest Opening on Disney+Hotstar, Beats Dil Bechara

She, who lives in the US, has been sharing pictures and videos of her on Instagram flaunting he leaner body, told the news portal, “Yeah, that was a particular reason. I was healthy and fit in terms of my body and shape, I was okay. I was not obese. For screen, I thought if I dropped a few pounds, I would look even better. So I started working on that.” Also Read - Kajal Aggarwal, Gautam Kitchlu New Honeymoon Pics Out: Hubby Turns Photographer For Wife in Maldives

She added that she left no stone unturned to lose weight. From a low-carb to no-carb diet, some weight training, two hours of brisk walking, a healthy diet of fruits and salads, she did it all. She even said that she would be hurt when people would give her ‘underhanded compliments’.

View this post on Instagram Attitude shift! A post shared by Tanushree Dutta (@iamtanushreeduttaofficial) on Oct 8, 2020 at 12:43am PDT



“I think, in the last couple of years, when I was maintaining a bigger body frame, I think a lot of people took that as an excuse to body-shame me. Sometimes people can be really sneaky, you rarely come across people who outright call you fat. They said in sneaky ways and that hurts you nevertheless. They will say something that is completely unnecessary. Don’t I know it? People would be like ‘oh you have put on a bit of weight, you are bigger than before.’ Basically underhanded comments. I got a lot of underhanded comments and underhanded compliments, which you can tell the intention of the person the way they are talking to you. You can tell that they don’t have their best interests in me. They say it to put you down and make you feel bad. I did go through that emotional roller coaster,” Tanushree added.