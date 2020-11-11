Actor Tanushree Dutta had shed 15 kgs over the last year. Now, sharing her weight loss journey, she said that she managed to achieve her goal through a combination of exercise, yoga, a strict diet, and intermittent fasting. Speaking to Times Now, Tanushree said that finding more work in Bollywood and looking good on camera were a few motivating factors. Also Read - Laxmii: Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani Starrer Becomes The Biggest Opening on Disney+Hotstar, Beats Dil Bechara

Some old news doing the rounds that I’m doing an IT job in LA. I was infact training for in IT and had a fantastic IT job opportunity in the defence sector of the US Government. It was a very prestigious job opportunity as I have always had the discipline, integrity and determination of an army person so to work in this field in whatever capacity would have been an honour. But I didn’t take it as I wanted to explore my artistic career again. The defence job based out of Nevada would eventually after the Pandemic would need me to shift out of LA/ NY and I would not be permitted to leave the US for 3 years. I would also have to sign a job contract for 3 years coz such national defence related US jobs usually have very high security clearance and permissions so they cannot have people in and out of employment. Since I’m an artist at heart who just happened to lose my way away from my craft due to some very very bad human beings and the trouble they caused me, i decided to not be hasty in changing my profession and re-consider what options I have in Bollywood. I have a lot of goodwill in Bollywood and Mumbai so I came back to India and will stay here for sometime and will work on some interesting projects. I have been getting some offers from Bollywood in terms of movies and web series and the Industry seems far more interested in casting me rather than my arch- enemies.( they only announce projects but none of their projects ever see the light of day & will not).At present I’m in touch with 3 big South film managers who are pitching me for Big budget south Projects as well as 12 Casting offices in Mumbai. There are powerfull Industry bigwigs who are giving me silent support in the background as they know the truth and are my wellwishers.There are also big production houses I’m talking to for projects in lead roles. The pandemic has just made shooting dates uncertain so I’m unable to make a concrete announcement. I recently shot a commercial advertisement in the beauty space and announced that I’m back to work. I’m looking good, getting back my sass as I’ve lost 15 kgs and there is a strong buzz amongst industry folks of my imminent return to acting! #🤞🤞

She added that she left no stone unturned to lose weight. From a low-carb to no-carb diet, some weight training, two hours of brisk walking, a healthy diet of fruits and salads, she did it all. She even said that she would be hurt when people would give her ‘underhanded compliments’.

“I think, in the last couple of years, when I was maintaining a bigger body frame, I think a lot of people took that as an excuse to body-shame me. Sometimes people can be really sneaky, you rarely come across people who outright call you fat. They said in sneaky ways and that hurts you nevertheless. They will say something that is completely unnecessary. Don’t I know it? People would be like ‘oh you have put on a bit of weight, you are bigger than before.’ Basically underhanded comments. I got a lot of underhanded comments and underhanded compliments, which you can tell the intention of the person the way they are talking to you. You can tell that they don’t have their best interests in me. They say it to put you down and make you feel bad. I did go through that emotional roller coaster,” Tanushree added.