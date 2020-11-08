Actor Tanushree Dutta has been considering different job opportunities after the industry prospects got ruined due to the pandemic and she stopped getting work in the industry after the alleged 2008 incident of sexual harassment. The actor recently talked about how she is now training for a job in the IT sector as the industry has got nothing to offer to her while actor Nana Patekar, whom she accused of sexually harassing her on the sets of Horn OK Pleasss, is gearing up for his ‘comeback’ with a web-series by Firoze Nadiadwala. Also Read - How #MeToo Flagbearer Tanushree Dutta Accepts Regular Job While Nana Patekar Gears up For His Screen Comeback

In an interview with Spotboye now, Tanushree talked about Kangana Ranaut and mentioned that she’s proud of her. She said that while she doesn’t have enough means to continue her fight, she feels good to see Kangana taking the industry heads on. When asked if she would continue fighting the harassment case against Nana, Tanushree said that she can’t fight any battle without money and zero support when she has got bills to pay. Also Read - Tanushree Dutta Urges to Boycott Choreographer Ganesh Acharya Following a Harassment Complaint Against Him

The Aashiq Banaya Aapne actor was quoted as saying, “How do you fight and do activism when you have bills to pay and no support from anyone?? That’s why I feel so proud when I watch Kangana and others continue the dialogue, and fight the good fight and do the social activism that I’m unable to do because my life circumstances are such now.” Also Read - Tanushree Dutta on Nirbhaya's Rapists Being Hanged: Death is Not The Solution

Talking about switching from acting to IT, Tanushree added, “I’m tired of fighting this corrupt system that not only defends bad people but also is too quick to support and reinstate them while I face a constant struggle in my life. I have no time to fight also now. Coronavirus put an end to shows and events in the US. So I had to start training for an IT Job. I had to shift out of the corona-free mountains and move into COVID-infested Los Angeles city. I will be starting a new 9-5 IT job.”

The actor is considered the flagbearer of the #MeToo movement in India after she talked about the alleged incident and accused Nana of touching her inappropriately on the sets of the film during the shoot of a dance number. Tanushree added that choreographer Ganesh Acharya also helped Nana by suggesting the inappropriate dance moves as part of the choreography. She added that no one from the production team helped her and she was replaced by Rakhi Sawant later. The case was closed by the Mumbai Police and their report mentioned that the allegations could be out of malicious intent or revenge.