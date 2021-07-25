Mumbai: Tara Sutaria is setting the internet on fire with her latest bikini photoshoot. While the pictures have left Tara’s boyfriend and actor Aadar Jain gasping for breath, it will surely remind you of Disha Patani’s look.Also Read - Disha Patani Unveils Her Lazy Saturday Plans By Sharing Throwback Pic From Maldives

Tara Sutaria took to Instagram sharing uber hot pictures of herself in which she can be seen flaunting her bikini avatar. In the picture, while Tara flaunts her perfectly toned body, she left her jeans unbuttoned. Fans were quick to shower love on Tara’s pictures and flood the comment section of her post with fire emojis. Even Tara’s boyfriend and Hello Charlie actor Aadar Jain dropped a drooling emoji along with a fire and a black heart emoji. Tara too replied to his comment with a winking emoticon. Jhanvi Kapoor, Krishna Shroff, Deanne Panday also dropped fire emojis. Also Read - Disha Patani’s Backflip Is What We Call Monday Motivation | Watch

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TARA💫 (@tarasutaria)



However, Tara’s look will surely remind you of Disha Patani’s 2019 look when she also shared her stunning pictures in a Calvin Klein. Disha too opted to flaunt her perfectly toned body, keeping her jeans unbuttoned. Also Read - Disha Patani Burns Internet in Pastel Orange Mini Dress While Sharing Throwback Pic

View this post on Instagram A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani)

Talking about Tara Sutaria, she recently resumed shooting for Ek Villain. Earlier this month, the actor shared a behind-the-camera picture from the sets of the movie and wrote, “Villain Mode On! #EkVillainReturns shoot resumes.” Meanwhile, Aadar Jain was recently seen in Hello Charlie along with Jackie Shroff.

Who do you think is slaying bikini look, Tara Sutaria or Disha Patani?