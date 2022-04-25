Mumbai: Bollywood star Tara Sutaria is making heads turn with her steamy looks. For the promotions of Heropanti 2, the gorgeous diva wore a coordinated skirt set in the shades of black and gold. The satin set compliments Tara Sutaria’s body and makes her look prettier. The actor wore a crop top with plunging neckline that had a knotted detail at the front. Tara Sutaria also flaunted her toned midriff in the hot pictures and added a spark with high slit skirt. She completed the look with a belt around her waist and covered her legs with a black pointed long leather boots. She left her luscious curly hair open that complimented her look and wore a dewy makeup for the promotions. While sharing the pics on Instagram, Tara Sutaria wrote, “Feelin’ the 80’s ❤ #Heropanti2”.Also Read - Tara Sutaria in Open Pink Powersuit With Sexy Bralette Snapped at Mumbai Airport - Watch Video!

Take a look at Tara Sutaria’s hot and steamy pics in skirt set:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TARA💫 (@tarasutaria)

Also Read - Disha Patani Has a Question For Rumoured Boyfriend Tiger Shroff And It's Not 'Choti Bachi Ho Kya?'

Tara Sutaria will be seen in Heropanti 2 opposite Tiger Shroff. The film will soon hit the silver-screen on April 29, 2022. She will also be seen in Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain Returns. The film also stars John Abraham, Disha Patani and Arjun Kapoor in stellar roles. Also Read - Choti Bachi Ho Kya? Tiger Shroff Does it Again at Promotions of Heropanti 2, Fans Can't Keep Calm- Watch

Fans love Tara Sutaria’s black-golden look

Tara’s fans have been going crazy over her recent look in this co-ord high slit plunging neckline outfit. One of the users wrote, “you are looking hot”. Another user said, “come live in my heart and pay no rent”.

For more updates on Tara Sutaria, check out this space at India.com.