Tara Sutaria Dazzles in Pink Powersuit And Bralette: Actor Tara Sutaria never disappoints her fans when it comes to sporting stylish and trendy outfits. The Heropanti 2 actor recently treated the paparazzi with her glammed up sexy avatar as she was spotted at the Mumbai airport. As Tara wore an open pink powersuit with matching bralette netizens came up with funny reactions on her sizzling classy look. Check out this video of Tara at Mumbai airport shared by photographer Viral Bhayani:

Netizens Troll Tara Over Size of Her Purse!

According to one of the Instagram stories shared by the actor herself, she was heading for Ahmedabad for Heropanti 2 promotions. As Tara's video clip from the airport went viral, netizens had hilarious reactions to her attire for the event. A user commented, "How does she find comfort in wearing these for airport travel?" Another person pointing at the small size of the actor's purse wrote, "How does she carry her Adhar card and ticket in that purse?" Check out the funny reactions on Viral's Instagram video:

Tara who’s Heropanti 2 opposite Tiger Shroff will soon hit the silver-screen will also be seen in Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain Returns. The film also stars John Abraham, Disha Patani and Arjun Kapoor in stellar roles.

