Actor Tara Sutaria and her rumoured boyfriend Aadar Jain seem to have taken off to the Maldives for a romantic getaway. They did not post any pictures together, but they did post on their respective Instagram stories. Tara shared an aerial view of the Caribbean Island and captioned it, "Hello again, paradise." Aadar, on the other hand, shared a similar bird's eye view picture and wrote, "DND". They even shared a picture of the resort they are staying in. Tara jetted-off to the Maldives for her birthday celebrations.

In one of the photos, Aadar Jain shared a picture of Tara taking a dip in the beach as he relaxes on the beach lounger.

Kangana Ranaut Slams IPS Officer Roopa Moudgil For Her Statement, Says 'Living Off on Tax Money'

Apart from Tara, recently Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani, jetted-off to the Maldives. They have even documented their holiday with gorgeous pictures.

Speaking about Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain’s relationship, they were linked together last year after they made an appearance together at Malaika Arora’s birthday bash and then at Amitabh Bachchan’s Diwali party. After that, they even celebrated the New Year in London together. Earlier this year, Tara was Aadar’s plus-one at his elder brother, Armaan Jain’s wedding. The videos of them dancing together at their reception even went viral on social media. She is often seen at his family gatherings.