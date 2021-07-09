Mumbai: Actor Tara Sutaria took to social media revealing that the news shooting schedule for Ek Villain Returns has resumed. The actor shared a behind-the-camera picture from the sets of the movie and wrote, “Villain Mode On! #EkVillainReturns shoot resumes.”Also Read - Bhoot Police: Yami Gautam, Jacqueline Fernandez Unveil Their First Look as Maya And Kanika

In the picture shared by Tara, the movie's director Mohit Suri can be seen wearing a mask along with a clapperboard that has Ek Villain Returns written on it. Arjun Kapoor, who will also be seen in the movie, was quick to comment, "Aye villain."

Several fans also took to the comment section expressing excitement and asking for the release date of the movie. While one of the fans wrote, "When is the release date?" another social media user commented, "I wish you all of luck my queen."

The first shooting schedule of the movie was held in March this year and was shot between Disha Patani and John Abraham. The shooting was then halted due to coronavirus pandemic and now the second schedule has begun between Tara and Arjun in Goa.

Ek Villain Returns is the sequel of the 2014 film Ek Villain which featured Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor, and Riteish Deshmukh in the lead roles. The movie revolved around the story of a criminal whose terminally ill wife was murdered by a serial killer. EK Villain Returns is being jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms.

Apart from the Ek Villain Returns, Tara will also be seen in Tadap along with Sunil Shetty’s son Ahan Shetty.