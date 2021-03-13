Bollywood actor Tara Sutaria has tested positive for COVID-19. However, the actor has not yet announced it officially. As per the Filmfare report, the Student of The Year 2 actor contracted the novel coronavirus. She has recently wrapped up the shoot of her upcoming film, Tadap, co-starring Ahan Shetty. Also Read - ISL 2020-21 Final Live Score, Mumbai City vs ATK Mohun Bagan Live Score Updates: Mumbai Eye Maiden Title

This week several Bollywood celebrities tested positive for COVID-19. Actors Ranbir Kapoor, Manoj Bajpayee and Ashish Vidyarthi had tested positive and all are under home-quarantine and are under medication. Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali had also tested positive for the virus. Earlier, Ismail Darbar had told ETimes, “Actually, I had casually called Sanjay to chat up with him when he himself told me that he had been infected with Covid-19. I could not believe it. I had met him just a few days ago.” Also Read - After Kolkata, Farmer Leader Rakesh Tikait To Hold Mahapanchayat In West Bengal's Nandigram

Actor Alia Bhatt also went into self-quarantine as she was closely working with Ranbir Kapoor for Brahmastra and Sanjay Leela Bhansali for Gangubai Kathiawadi. However, she had tested negative. Confirming the news, she informed her fans on social media, “I’ve been reading all your messages of concern and care. I have tested negative for Covid-19 and after isolating and speaking with my doctors, I am back to work from today. Thank you for all your good wishes! I’m taking care and staying safe. You please do the same. Love to you all,” she posted in her Instagram stories.” Also Read - IND vs ENG 11Wickets 2nd T20I Fantasy Cricket Tips England Tour of India 2021: Pitch Report, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's India vs England T20I Live Match 7.00 PM IST Sunday March 14