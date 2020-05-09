Amid the coronavirus lockdown, Salman Khan is staying at his Panvel farmhouse along with 20 people. From painting to riding horses to making videos to slam people who are breaking lockdown to making his own music video, he has been busy with some of the productive activities at his farmhouse. Now, the Bharat actor is coming out with yet another music video featuring him and Jacqueline Fernandez, who is also staying with him at his farmhouse. Also Read - Salman Khan And Jacqueline Fernandez Bring 'Tere Bina' From Panvel Farmhouse, Waluscha D'Souza Interviews Them

Taking to Instagram, he released the second clip of the promotional interview of their upcoming music video 'Tere Bin' where he can be seen in conversation with Jacqueline and actor Waluscha D'Souza. In the video, he reveals that he is doing the interview under the moonlight as he has no artificial lighting available with him at the farmhouse. He also says that Jacqueline has started painting and she loves capturing sky in her paintings.

Jacqueline adds that she loves looking at the sky as its orange at one side and indigo at the other. Salman also says that there is no electricity in their farmhouse and so they have no option but to shoot the interview under the moonlight.

Salman says that his staff is getting bored so they were listening to some Hindi songs to kill time. Therefore, he has decided to arrange a performance for them which might go live on social media.

Watch the video here:

In the first part of the interview, the Radha actor said that he is very protective of resources at his own farmhouse and that is the key reason he has not shown the place entirely in the video.

Meanwhile, Salman is staying at Panvel farmhouse with Jacqueline Fernandez, Walusch D’Souza, sister Arpita Khan, Aayush Sharma, their kids Aayat and Ahil, mother Salma, GF Lulia Vantur, Sohail Khan’s son Nirvaan Khan among others.