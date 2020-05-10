Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez starrer music video titled ‘Tere Bina’ is making all the right kind of buzz on social media. Now, on the occasion of Mother’s Day, the Bharat actor released the teaser of the song and it brings out the romantic chemistry between both the actors. The video has entirely shot in Salman’s Panvel farmhouse where he is currently residing with 20 other people. Also Read - Tere Bin: Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez Shoot Under Moonlight as They Talk About Their Lockdown Days at The Farmhouse

The teaser begins with Salman riding his horse followed up by some romantic moments shared with Jacqueline such as spending time in the pool to lifting her up from the jeep to the bike ride to a candlelight dinner date, the song is the perfect romantic song you need during this lockdown.

The song is crooned by Salman Khan and the music is composed by Ajay Bhatia. The lyrics have been penned down by Shabbir Ahmed and music is arranged by Aditya Dev. The song is also directed by Salman Khan.

Watch the teaser here:

Talking about shooting the music video in the farmhouse, he said that it has been shot in the natural light. He also asserted that he is very protective of resources at his own farmhouse and that is the key reason he has not shown the place entirely in the video.

Meanwhile, he is staying at the Panvel farmhouse with 20 people including Walusch D’Souza, sister Arpita Khan, Aayush Sharma, their kids Aayat and Ahil, mother Salma, GF Lulia Vantur, Sohail Khan’s son Nirvaan Khan among others.

On the work front, he will be next seen in Prabhudeva directorial Radhe: The Most Wanted Bhai opposite Disha Patani. Randeep Hooda will be playing the role of a villain. The film is believed to be a remake of Korean drama ‘The Outlaws’. It features Salman in the role of a cop who is on a mission to eradicate underworld gang clashes in the city.