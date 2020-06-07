As late actor Irrfan Khan‘s last film Angrezi Medium took over the small screens on Sunday, his co-star from the film Radhika Madan became emotional while recalling the time spent with the actor. Radhika took to Instagram to share a still from the film in which Irrfan could be seen hugging her and putting a sweet peck on the forehead. She played the role of the actor’s daughter in the Homi Adajania directorial and in the caption of her post, she wrote a beautiful line from one of the songs in the film. Radhika wrote, “Teri laadki mai . . ❤” (sic) Also Read - Wajid Khan Funeral: Music Composer Laid to Rest Next to Irrfan Khan's Grave at Versova Cemetery

Irrfan shot for Angrezi Medium when he was still trying to recover from cancer. The actor suffered from the deadly disease for over a year. It was during the shoot of the film that he returned to India for a longer stretch and lived in Mumbai. On April 29 this year, he succumbed to cancer at Mumbai’s Kokilaben hospital. Everyone, including Radhika, called him a fighter.

Even in the official statement from the family, it was mentioned that Irrfan fought like a warrior and always kept spreading happiness around. The news of his demise shocked the entire country and people who knew him closely mentioned that there were high hopes of his recovery because he never let the disease took over his spirit to live. Irrfan’s close friend and director Vishal Bhardwaj paid a tribute to his friend by writing a screenplay in which he described how he felt while standing on the edge of his friend’s grave, looking at him for the one last time in this life.