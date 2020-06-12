Actor Sidharth Malhotra had signed on the official Hindi remake of Thadam earlier this year. The film’s shoot was to kick start in May as the makers were eyeing a November 23 release for the film. However, with the COVID-19 changing every picture everywhere, not just the delay in the film’s release date is confirmed but also a whole new shooting schedule is to be created. Also Read - Sidharth Malhotra Compliments Rumoured Girlfriend Kiara Advani During Live Chat And Fans Can't Stop Gushing

A report in Mid-Day suggested that the producers of the film – Bhushan Kumar and Murad Khetani are now thinking of changing the setting of the film from Delhi to some other state in the country. The Sidharth Malhotra starrer was earlier expected to be shot in a start-to-finish schedule in Delhi, however, considering the capital hasn't yet issued any permission regarding the resumption of the show and the cases of the virus are on a rise, the film can't be set in Delhi now.

Directed by Vardhan Ketkar, the film has got Sidharth in a double role and it's going to go on the floors in August. However, the setting of the story is yet to be decided. The daily quoted a source close to the development saying the makers were keen on shooting the film across real locations but Delhi is off the charts now.

Khetani added that the discussion can only be taken in the next month because even the states that have allowed the resumption of shooting can change the norms and impose lockdowns again. He said, “Currently, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and Maharashtra have given permission to shoot. It is too early to decide whether we will film in Delhi or another city; we don’t know which state governments will allow shooting by August. We will take a call early next month.”

The new release date is yet to be decided and that’s an even more difficult situation for the makers. Khetani revealed that Sidharth was supposed to shoot another film with director Indra Kumar before moving on to the Thadam remake but now, the schedule details of that film are also unknown. He added, “We were eyeing a November 23 release, but that is not possible. Sidharth was to shoot for Indra Kumar’s film before he began our movie, so he will work out his dates. Since he has two different looks, he will need to do look tests and a 10-day prep.”

How excited are you to see Sidharth doing a double role for the first time in his career?