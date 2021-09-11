Thailavii box office collection day 1: Actor Kangana Ranaut’s latest offering Thalaivii has opened to a disappointing box office collection of Rs 1.25 crore. According to the trade analyst Box Office India, Thailaivii (Hindi) on Friday only earned Rs 20-25 lakh. The film garnered an all-India collection of Rs 1.25 crore. The film performed better in the South Indian market as compared to the Hindi market. The low box office collection is also because the Maharashtra government has not opened the theatres yet, keeping in mind the Covid-19 situation.Also Read - Kangana Ranaut vs Javed Akhtar: Bombay HC Dismisses Thalaivi Actor’s Plea in Defamation Case

The film collected Rs 20 lakh in the Hindi centres, with the highest contribution from states such as Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Gujarat. In Tamil Nadu, it gave a boasting box office collection of Rs 80 lakh. The film has also opened to positive reviews from critics and audiences alike.

Helmed by AL Vijay, the film is based on the life of late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa. It trails Amma's life from the age of 16 to her film career, her political rise, illness, and death. The film will be released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. The film is produced by y Vishnu Vardhan Induri and Shailesh R Singh under their respective banners Vibri Media, Karma Media, And Entertainment in association with Gothic Entertainment and Sprint films.

The first big film to hit the theatres since the theatres reopened was Akshay Kumar’s Bell Bottom. The film collected Rs 2.5-2.75 crore at the box office and on the other hand, Fast And Furious 9 opened to Rs 1.75 crore collection. Marvel’s Shang Chi earned Rs 3,25 crore on its opening day in India.

The box office collections prove that Hollywood movies have performed better well in India than Bollywood movies. However, Kangana is of the opinion that it is time to discourage American and English films in India citing that they are taking over Indian screens. She further stated that we need to enjoy our films first. “We need to discourage American and English movies as they are taking over our screens. We need to behave like one nation. We need to stop dividing ourselves like North India or South India. We need to enjoy our own films first, be it Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu or Punjabi”, she said in a press conference as reported by PTI.

She further added that Hollywood has destroyed French, Italian, German, and other industries with its global monopoly. She added that ‘we don’t appreciate each other, and rather see the dubbed version of Lion King or Jungle Book. She was quoted as saying, “This is what they are doing here also… We don’t appreciate each other, and rather see the dubbed versions of ‘Lion King’ or ‘Jungle Book’. But we will not give a dubbed version of a Malayalam film a chance. This will not work in our favour. We must keep our people and our industry our priority. This is the way to make an Atmanirbhar Bharat.”