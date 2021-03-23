Thalaivi Trailer: The much-awaited trailer of Kangana Ranaut starrer Thalaivi is here and it shows a brilliantly inspiring story of one of the most celebrated women from the history of Indian politics and movies – J Jayalalithaa. The trailer was released at a grand event in Mumbai in the presence of the film’s team with Kangana spearheading the launch, looking graceful in a saree designed by Anamika Khanna. Also Read - National Film Awards 2021 Winners Full List: Dhanush, Vijay Sethupathi, Manoj Bajpayee, Kangana Ranaut Win Big

The trailer begins by establishing the life and success of Jaya – the superstar, and her chemistry with actor, filmmaker, and politician MGR. How a docile actor is pushed into the world of politics where she finds her strength and sets a benchmark for other women to enter the field dominated by men – comprise the storyline of Thalaivi. Directed by AL Vijay, Thalaivi shows the highs and lows of Jaya’s life and her journey of becoming everyone’s much-loved Amma, and her subsequent fight to make a place for women in politics of the South Indian part of the country. The film also seems to have taken a dig at the north vs south divide in the country. At least a dialogue in the trailer suggests the same. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut Reacts to Her Fourth-Time National Award Win, Thanks The Teams of Manikarnika And Panga - Watch

Jaya rises from the ashes like a phoenix and then never looks back. She inspires women and fights patriarchy at every level in her life – even when she’s told that ‘Ye Mardo ki duniya hai aur hum ek aurat ko aage kar ke khade hain’, and also when people remark ‘vo film vali hume batayegi ki Rajneeti kaise karni hai…‘ Kangana tries to emulate Jayalalithaa both in her dialect and in her appearance. However, while she looks successful in a few stills, the stark resemblance with Jayalalithaa can’t be seen in most parts of the trailer. That not to say that the actor doesn’t seem to be making an impact with her performance. Kangana looks strong and fearless as Jayalalithaa in Thalaivi and her stance exudes power. Also Read - 'Will Definitely Talk About Jayalalithaa's Death': Udhayanidhi Stalin During Tamil Nadu Poll Campaign

Watch the trailer of Kangana Ranaut starrer Thalaivi here:

Thalaivi traces the multiple stages of Jayalalithaa’s life, offering an insight into her struggles to rise as the Face of Tamil cinema as well as the journey of emerging the revolutionary leader who changed the face of Tamil Nadu politics. Citing a tale of love, loss, struggle, and power, Thalaivi harps on a range of emotions to offer the perfect mix of content and entertainment. Panning out a journey of 30 years of Jayalalithaa’s life, the film seems to promise a gripping story, impactful performances, and entertaining soundtracks.

Thalaivi is presented by Vibri Motion pictures, Karma Media Entertainment, and Zee Studios in association with Gothic Entertainment and Sprint films. It has been produced by Vishnu Vardhan Induri and Shailesh R Singh and co-produced by Hitesh Thakkar and Thirumal Reddy. The film is set to release worldwide in Hindi, Tamil, and Telegu by Zee Studios on April 23, 2021