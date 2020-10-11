Actor Kangana Ranaut starring Thalaivi has completed the new schedule of the film amid the new normal. Taking to Twitter, the actor shared an update on the film along with few monochrome pictures of herself where she can be seen looking like a replica of late Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu J Jayalalithaa. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut Takes a Sly Dig at Deepika Padukone on World Mental Health Day, Promotes Her Film Judgementall Hai Kya

In the first picture she can be seen donning a saree as she flaunts her contagious smile while in the other picture, she can be seen sitting during a parliamentary session with a face mask. She also shared a picture of J Jayalalithaa. Also Read - FIR Against Kangana Ranaut Over Her 'Anti-Farmer' Tweet - Read Full Story

She tweeted, “With the blessings of Jaya Ma we completed one more schedule of Thalaivi- the revolutionary leader. After corona many things are different but between action and before cut nothing changes. Thank you team @vishinduri @ShaaileshRSingh #ALVijay. (sic)” Also Read - Kangana Ranaut Makes Cute Birthday Post For Her Brother Aksht Who Turns a Year Older Today

Check Out The Tweet Here:

With the blessings of Jaya Ma we completed one more schedule of Thalaivi- the revolutionary leader. After corona many things are different but between action and before cut nothing changes. Thank you team @vishinduri @ShaaileshRSingh #ALVijay pic.twitter.com/CghmfK0JQf — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 11, 2020 With the blessings of Jaya Ma we completed one more schedule of Thalaivi- the revolutionary leader. After corona many things are different but between action and before cut nothing changes. Thank you team @vishinduri @ShaaileshRSingh #ALVijay pic.twitter.com/CghmfK0JQf — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 11, 2020



The film is directed by AL Vijay and is based on Amma’s life from the age of 16 to her film career, her political rise, illness, and death. The film will be released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Apart from Thalaivi, Kangana has Tejas in which she essays the role of an Indian Air Force pilot, Dhaakad, an action thriller film. She also announced Aparajita Ayodhya, which is based on the Babri Masjid demolition incident and yet-to-be-titled film based on the exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits.