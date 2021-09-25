Kangana Ranaut starrer Thalaivii has now been released on Netflix, after two weeks of its theatrical release. The Hindi version of the film has been released on Netflix on Saturday while the Tamil and Telugu versions will be released two weeks later on the online streaming giant. Helmed by AL Vijay, the film is produced by y Vishnu Vardhan Induri and Shailesh R Singh under their respective banners Vibri Media, Karma Media, And Entertainment in association with Gothic Entertainment and Sprint films. It trails Amma’s life from the age of 16 to her film career, her political rise, illness, and death.Also Read - Nia Sharma Breaks Silence on Being Offered Manikarnika, Was Told 'You Are Too Hot'

The film received good reviews from the critics and audience alike. Kangana took to Instagram stories to announce the same and wrote, “Streaming on @netflix now…Go for it (sic).” Also Read - Anurag Thakur Meets Netflix CEO Reed Hastings, Gifts Him Bhagavad Gita | See Pics

Check Out The Post Here:

Apart from Kangana, the film also features Arvind Swami, Bhagyashree, Nassar, and Madhu among others in important roles. Also Read - Netflix Offers Ad-Free Content to Boost Growth In Kenya, to be Accessible on Android Phones

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana has Sita: The Incarnation, Dhaakad, and Tejas in her pipeline. She has also announced the sequel of Manikarnika which is based on the chronicles of ‘The Cleopatra of Kashmir’s Didda’ who rules the valley during the 10th and 11th centuries. She has also announced Aparajita Ayodhya, which is based on the Babri Masjid demolition incident and a yet-to-be-titled film based on the exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits.