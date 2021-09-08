Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan is collaborating with Atlee Kumar for a pan-Indian film and the schedule of the film is currently underway in Pune. As per the latest report by Pinkvilla, actors Thalapathy Vijay and Shah Rukh Khan will be sharing the screen space in the film. The report also suggested that Thalapathy Vijay will appear in a cameo role in Shah Rukh Khan starrer film.Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan's Pictures With Pune Metro Staff Goes Viral Amid Reports of Him Shooting For Atlee’s Next With Nayanthara

Having said that Thalapathy Vijay will have a cameo in Atlee's film, the news does not come as a surprise since the Master actor has worked with the ace director in back-to-back three movies – Theri, Mersal, and Bigil. The report also stated that the director requested the Tamil actor to do a guest appearance and he just could not say a no.

Interestingly, on several occasions, Shah Rukh has shared his fondness for Thalapathy Vijay, and fans are very excited to watch them together on-screen. SRK and Vijay even danced together at Vijay Awards when King Khan received an award in Chennai.

The film also stars Nayanthara in the lead role. Other cast members’ names include Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Sunil Grover, and Yogi Babu. The film is collaborating with Atlee for a mass entertainer, making Atlee’s debut in Bollywood.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shah Rukh Khan is currently busy shooting for the Sidharth Anand directorial, Pathan, which also features Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The film’s shoot is expected to get wrapped by September end. He will also be seen flaunting his tipped six-packs in Pathan, as well as, for Atlee’s directorial. He also has a social comedy film with the ace filmmaker, Rajkumar Hirani. The superstar had no release post-Zero (2018) and fans since then have been looking forward to his next release. After the failure of Zero, SRK took a sabbatical for three years and now will be making a comeback with Pathan.