Nora Fatehi-Sidharth Malhotra's song: Actors Nora Fatehi and Sidharth Malhotra are teaming for a dance number once again. As reported by news daily, the popular dancer would be shaking a leg with Sidharth in his upcoming film Thank God on the Hindi version of the viral Sri-Lankan song Manike Mage Hithe by Yohani.

The film also features Ajay Devgn in the lead and it's a slice of comedy film, being directed by Indra Kumar. As per a report published in ETimes, Nora and Sidharth will burn the dance floor with their chemistry in the song. The makers of the film made the announcement on Tuesday by welcoming Yohani to Bollywood. Thank God is slated to hit the screens next year.

Yohani has been garnering a lot of appreciation for her viral song. She also recently appeared in Salman Khan's show Bigg Boss 15 where she sang for and with the superstar on the stage. The singer will also be seen entertaining the audience in Ranveer Singh's game show The Big Picture. Meanwhile, Sidharth is currently basking in the success of his latest film Shershaah that also features Kiara Advani in the lead. Nora and Sidharth were seen in the remix version of the song 'Ek Toh Kam Zindagani' in Marjaavaan.

Are you excited to see Nora’s scintillating dance performance with Sidharth in yet another popular number?