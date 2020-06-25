Actor Sonam Kapoor took to social media to wish her dear friend and fellow Kapoor girl Karisma on her 46th birthday. Sonam made a beautiful post for Karisma and shared some never-seen-before pictures of herself posing with the stunning diva, popular for her roles in Hindi movies of the ’90s. In the caption of her viral post, the actor praised the birthday girl for her superb determination and facing the challenges head-on to make her career in the film industry. Also Read - What to Watch on Karisma Kapoor’s Birthday? Check Her Movies on Netflix, Disney +Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video, Zee5

Sonam also credited the entry of the other 'Kapoor girls' in the industry to Karisma. The caption of her post read, "Happy happy birthday @therealkarismakapoor . You are our inspiration for hard work determination and doing things no matter the challenges.. also thanks for paving the way for the Kapoor girls in movies.. if it weren't for you we all wouldn't be here.. love you ❤️" (sic)

Karisma is celebrating her birthday amid COVID-19 restrictions in the absence of any party or gathering. There’s no news on the actor throwing any cozy party even for her family members on her birthday. However, wishes have been pouring in for her on social media from all the corners.

Karisma is loved for her work in popular movies like Dil Toh Pagal Hai, Hero No. 1, Coolie No. 1, Sajan Chale Sasural, Zubeidaa, Chal Mere Bhai, Haseena Maan Jayegi, Judwaa, Fiza, Hum Saath Saath Hai and Raja Hindustani among others. The actor made a distinct fan following for herself by starring in many rom-coms released in the ’90s. She is also credited for breaking the glass ceiling for the girls of the famous Kapoor family in Bollywood and stepping into the film industry despite criticism and her own share of struggle. Her younger sister Kareena Kapoor Khan followed her footsteps and became another Bollywood sensation. We wish Karisma a fabulous year ahead!