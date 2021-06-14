Mumbai: On Sushant Singh Rajput’s first death anniversary, the late actor’s ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande recalled some precious memories with him. Sharing a video montage of unseen clips of her with Sushant, she thanked him for ‘being part of her journey’. She also hoped to cross paths with him someday. In the video, Ankita and Sushant can be seen performing prayers, going out on a date, a ride on the bike, and the moments she shared with him inside their home along with friends. Also Read - Rhea Chakraborty to Sushant Singh Rajput: 'Please Come Back to me'

She captioned it, "14th June This is who he was !!! Thankyou Sushant for your part in my journey See you again till we meet again Phir milenge chalte chalte Good bye. (sic)"

Watch Video Here:

The Manikarnika actor also shared a never-seen-before video from her Diwali celebrations with Sushant a decade ago. In the video, the ex-couple can be seen dancing on the song 'Main Naraye Mastana' by Abida Parveen. She wrote while sharing the video, "Left with these memories only. U will always be loved and cherished Diwali 2011. (sic)"

She also shared another video that depicts their life together. She captioned it, “This was our journey !!!! Phir milenge chalte chalte. (sic)”

Ankita Lokhande also held a prayer ceremony on the eve of Sushant’s death anniversary.

Meanwhile, CBI also released an official statement on the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. “CBI investigation related to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput is still continuing and all the aspects of the case are being looked into meticulously: CBI official,” read an official statement.

Sushant and Ankita fell in love while working together in the popular show, Pavitra Rishta. They were in a six-year relationship before they call it quit in 2016. Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai apartment on June 14 last year.