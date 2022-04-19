Big B Congratulates Agastya Nanda on The Archies: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan took to twitter to congratulate his grandson Agastya Nanda who’s debuting with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies. The actor shared a tweet wishing Agastya for his debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan. In the tweet, a clapboard image from The Archies sets alongside Agastya, Suhana and Khushi Kapoor’s picture could be seen. However, the Jhund actor deleted the tweet within moments. Check out the deleted tweet by Big B on his twitter handle:Also Read - IPL 2022: Shah Rukh Khan's Motivating Tweet After Fourth Consecutive Loss is Exactly What Shreyas Iyer-Led KKR Needed | SEE POST

Bollywood megastar @SrBachchan confirmed the news of his grandson #AgastyaNanda making his feature film debut with the #ZoyaAkhtar directorial ‘#TheArchies‘. The legend penned a tweet putting all speculations to rest. However, he deleted his tweet moments later. pic.twitter.com/CiQRjH9alm — IANS (@ians_india) April 19, 2022

Big B Wishes Luck To Agastya, Later Deletes Tweet!

In his tweet the veteran legend wrote, “Agastya… A new chapter begins in your life and there cannot be greater joy among us all. My blessings my love and my wishes ever .. Do well .. and keep the flag flying.” Agastya is son of Bachchan’s daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda. Sr Bachchan and SRK have worked together in a number of films including Mohabbatein, Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, Veer Zaara and Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna. Considering the legacy of both superstars there’s already much hype about Agastya and Suhana being paired opposite each other. Since, the Zoya Akhtar directorial adaptation of the American comic series has still kept the star cast under wraps, it is evident Big B must have later deleted the tweet. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Shehnaaz Gill, TejRan Among Others Glam Up For Baba Siddique’s Iftar Party - Watch Viral Videos

The Archies is a Desi Live-Action Musical!

The Archies directed by Zoya is co-produced by her and filmmaker Reema Kagti under their joint venture Tiger Baby Films. It is being backed by the digital streaming giant Netflix that also streams Riverdale, a dark adaptation of Archies comics. The Archies is going to be a live-action musical with a desi(Indianized twist). While Agastya is probably portraying Archie Andrews from the leaked viral pictures of the trial look on the film sets, Suhana and Khushi play Veronica Lodge and Betty Cooper respectively. Suhana is Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter while Khushi is late actor Sridevi and Boney Kapoor’s younger daughter.

