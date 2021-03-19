Mumbai: The makers of Abhishek Bachchan starrer The Big Bull have released the trailer of the film. Showing Bachchan in the fabulous role of Hemant Shah, the film carries the story of a man and his incredibly big dreams. How Hemant wants to become the first billionaire of the country, and how far he can go to achieve his dreams – is what comprises The Big Bull. Also Read - The Big Bull Teaser, Release Date Out: Abhishek Bachchan Steps Into The Shoes of Harshad Mehta to Show ‘Mother of All Scams’

The film is based on the 1992 Indian Securities Scam by Harshad Mehta who emerged as the biggest market manipulator. Earlier, Hansal Mehta used the same story and made a super-hit series Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story for Sony LIV featuring Prateek Gandhi as the infamous stockbroker. The same role is now being done by Bachchan who seems to be impressing with his stance as a Gujarati businessman.

Bachchan also reminds of his role in Guru in which he played the role of a Gujarati businessman who begins from the scratch and becomes one of the richest people in the country. The story was loosely based on the life of Dhirubhai Ambani. In The Big Bull again, Bachchan essays the role of a common man with extraordinary dreams and ambitions. Watch the trailer here:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Also featuring Ileana D’Cruz, Nikita Dutta, Ram Kapoor, Saurabh Shukla, and Sohum Shah in important roles, The Big Bull is set to premiere on April 8 on Disney + Hotstar.

Who was Harshad Mehta?

Harshad Mehta was an infamous stockbroker who was involved in the 1992 Indian securities scam after which he was convicted in four criminal charges out of the 27 charges levelled against him. While his emergence as the leading market manipulator in the country was visibly strong, many experts always believed that he didn’t commit any crime and simply played along with the loopholes in the financial system.

The scam had such a huge impact on the Indian banking system that the SEBI introduced new guidelines to cover the loopholes in the Bombay Stock Exchange, and banking system. Mehta died in 2001 at the age of 47 due to a heart attack.