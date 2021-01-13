The much-awaited film, The Girl On The Train, starring Parineeti Chopra is all set to release on the online streaming giant, Netflix on February 26. The makers have now released the first teaser of the film. It is a montage of dramatic flashes that features injured Parineeti Chopra, who appears desperate to come out of the unfortunate situation she has got herself in. The bruise on her forehead reminds her of the haunting past. The tease also shows glimpses of Parineeti being watchful and sneaky on a train. The teaser ends with Parineeti sporting a straight face, which signifies the calm before a storm. Also Read - Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli's First Baby Picture is Just 'Random Photo' And Not Their Daughter's, Clarifies Vikas Kohli



The teaser definitely looks intense. Itis a Hindi remake of a Hollywood film with the same name, based on the storyline of Paula Hawkins’2015 bestseller book, The Girl On The Train. For the film, Parinneti has stepped into the shoes of Emily Blunt. The story revolves around an alcoholic divorcee (played by Parineeti Chopra), who had suffered abuse and gets embroiled in a murder mystery.

Watch the teaser here:

The psychological thriller is backed by Reliance Entertainment. Parineeti plays the alcoholic woman while Aditi Rao Hydari plays the other woman in her life and Kirti Kulhari essays the role of a tough cop. Bankrolling the Hindi remake as well, Reliance Entertainment had said in an official statement earlier that they always take pride in backing up strong content and ‘compelling cinema for the new age audience’ and they believe The Girl on The Train remake will do just that.