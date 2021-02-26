The Girl On The Train starring Parineeti Chopra has premiered on Netflix from February 26 (Friday) onwards. Helmed by Ribhu Dasgupta, the film is the Hindi remake of Emily Blunt starrer of the same name. The synopsis on Netflix reads, “ A troubled divorcee fixates on a seemingly ideal couple from afar until a shocking observation sends her spiralling straight into a knotty murder case.” Also Read - Aditi Rao Hydari, in Rs 38600 Saree-Look, is Both Radiant And Ravishing at Dia Mirza's Wedding

Narrative of Film:

The Hindi remake follows the story of Meera (Parineeti), who fixates on the couple who she observes every day during her daily train journey. However, her life goes upside down when she gets involved in a murder mystery. The film also stars Aditi Rao Hydari, Kirti Kulhari and Avinash Tiwary.

Narrative of Paula Hawkins’ 2015 Book:

The psychological thriller is based on the perspective of three women – Rachel Watson, Anna Boyd, and Megan Hipwell. The book is based on Rachel, an alcoholic, who is recovering from her broken marriage and addiction. Her condition causes her to forget things in a state of inebriation. Every day, she takes the train to London and passes by the former husband’s house, who now lives with his new family – wife Anna and daughter Evie. In the middle of her train journey, she gets fixated with another couple, who she names Jason and Jess in her mind. The couple represents a perfect relationship that Rachel missed out on and always aspired to have. One night after being heavily drunk, Rachel finds herself covered in blood and at the same time, Megan Hipwell (Jess) goes missing. From here, events unravel and Rachel tries to reconstruct memories from the last night while she gets interrogated by the cops.

The cast of The Film:

♦ Parineeti Chopra plays the lead character named Meera

♦ Aditi Rao Hydari as murder victim

♦ Hiten Patel as Doctor David

♦ Richie Lawrie as Walter

♦ Natasha Benton as Anjali

♦ Jamie Lee-Hill as Anand’s doctor

♦ Nina Kumar as Zehra’s friend

Parineeti on Her Role:

“The Girl On The Train’ was an entirely different experience for me as I have never played this kind of role before. Getting into the character of Meera Kapoor and working closely with (director) Ribhu (Dasgupta) to bring her to life was an immense learning experience for me. As an actor, I have always wanted to challenge myself with more, and this role gave me the opportunity to do so. ‘The Girl On The Train’ will take the audiences on a dark journey trying to piece together the reality of who actually committed the crime and have them guessing the truth.”

