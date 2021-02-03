The makers of Parineeti Chopra starrer The Girl on The Train dropped the trailer of the film on Wednesday and it is full of suspense. Parinneti looks convincing as she suffers from amnesia and tries to remember the missing portions while being questioned in a murder investigation. While she is under murder investigation, a lot of secrets will be unfolded. Also Read - In Sweet Gesture, Vicky Kaushal's Fan Brings Him Samosa, Jalebi at Indore Airport, His Reaction Will Win Your Heart

The Hindi remake follows the story of Meera (Parineeti), who fixates on the perfect lives of a couple she watches from afar during her daily train commutes. One day, she witnesses something out of the ordinary that shocks her. The film also stars Aditi Rao Hydari, Kirti Kulhari and Avinash Tiwary. The film is an official Hindi remake of the Hollywood thriller The Girl On The Train, which is based on Paula Hawkins' 2015 bestseller of the same name. The Hollywood version by Tate Taylor featured Emily Blunt in the lead role.

Parineeti told IANS, “The Girl On The Train’ was an entirely different experience for me as I have never played this kind of role before. Getting into the character of Meera Kapoor and working closely with (director) Ribhu (Dasgupta) to bring her to life was an immense learning experience for me. As an actor, I have always wanted to challenge myself with more, and this role gave me the opportunity to do so. ‘The Girl On The Train’ will take the audiences on a dark journey trying to piece together the reality of who actually committed the crime and have them guessing the truth.”

The film was due to release theatrically in May 2020, but got pushed due to the Covid pandemic. It will now premiere on Netflix on February 26.